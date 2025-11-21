The Tab

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Why did he say that?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Angry Ginge has been on our I’m A Celeb screens for the past week, and now people are looking back at some of his wildest old clips, including one with Arsenal player Bukayo Saka.

Before he was on I’m A Celeb, Angry Ginge was well known as a Twitch streamer, YouTuber and TikToker. He’s been streaming himself playing FIFA since October 2020 and has become super involved with the UK football scene. The 24-year-old has over one million followers on his main platform, Twitch, and a similar number on TikTok and Instagram.

He filmed a Snickers ad with Arsenal player Saka, which was going around on TikTok a few months ago. But one odd line had people laughing at the FIFA streamer.

“Angry Ginge, I’m sending you a Snickers because you’re clearly off your game when you’re hungry,” Saka said.

“Bukayo, you’re too generous, mate, but you’re banned!” Angry Ginge responded. “Nah, I’m joking, you’re one of the good ones.”

Lots of people in the comment section pointed out that the phrase, “one of the good ones”, when used against a person of colour, has racist undertones, though everyone agrees it’s just a tragically worded response. TikToker Solo made a video about it, bringing more attention to the hilarious mistake.

“Angry Ginge, can you explain what one of the bad ones is?” he said. “I had to look at the comments straight after because what the actual flip.”

@solo.uzumakiAngry ginge is too unfiltered 😭😭😭♬ original sound – Solo

Ginge himself commented, simply saying: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

“On a real, how has that been allowed?” one comment said.

“He’s talking about good Arsenal players, but that’s still crazy,” said another.

Ginge has been super open about his problematic relationship with his dad, who he said was racist.

“Growing up, my dad was a massive racist,” he said on the Off Stream podcast. “It’s only once I’ve grown up I’ve seen this back now. But obviously, when I’m seeing him, I’m picking bits up [as a child].”

“Now that I’m older, I notice it. For example, his Call of Duty name was a certain word and a killer.”

Featured image via ITV

