Inside the heartbreaking childhood and family drama I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge left behind

He’s opened up about it

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

I’m A Celebrity returned last night for its 25th series, bringing 12 new famous faces into the jungle. One of the early favourites is YouTuber Angry Ginge, who has opened up about his difficult family life.

Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, is a 24-year-old YouTuber and streamer who first blew up for his FIFA and football content. Born in Salford, Manchester, he’s become one of the standout names of this year’s lineup after catching producers’ attention during Soccer Aid.

Ginge has been open about his difficult upbringing and strained family relationships. Speaking on the Off Stream podcast, he described a fractured relationship with his father, sharing that he grew up around racist behaviour and instability at home. He has said his dad even used a racial slur as an online gaming name and frequently changed jobs to avoid paying child maintenance.

Ginge recalled several violent incidents from his childhood, including his dad allegedly throwing a brick through a window and causing damage around the family home. He added that even as a kid he remembered the “back fences kicked in” and “cans of Stella and smashed glass outside”.

Despite attempts from his dad to reconnect once Ginge found success online, the YouTuber has made it clear he isn’t interested in rebuilding the relationship.

Credit: ITV

His childhood also included a legal battle over his own name. On another podcast appearance, he said his dad once dragged his mum to court in an attempt to have Ginge’s surname changed. His mum lost the case, and his name was altered from Morgan Sam Lee Burtwistle to Morgan Sam Lee Burtwistle Smith, a change he later reversed when he was old enough.

Speaking to Indy100, Ginge explained that his online fame has connected him to people with similar backgrounds: “I’ve come from a council estate and I know what they go through. I can bond with them and get to know them more on a personal level.”

Hebe Hancock
