Woman kicked out Burna Boy concert for falling asleep reveals sad reason she was so tired

Even Eminem called Burna Boy out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A woman has spoken out about the real reason why she fell asleep at a Burna boy concert, after getting kicked out by the musician himself.

Nigerian artist Burna Boy performed a show in Denver last week in front of a crowd of almost 10k people. His performance came to a stop after he spotted a couple in the front row of the concert and realised the woman was sleeping.

“When I stand up here and I see you over there with your girl sleeping in front of me, it pisses me the f*ck off,” the musician said.  “So please take her the f*ck home. Fast.”

Moment Burna Boy asked a fan to take his girlfriend home because they were sleeping at his show last night in denver 🇺🇸🤯

In the videos uploaded from that night, you can hear a mix of cheers and boos as the audience tried to get the couple to leave. Burna Boy doubled down and said he wouldn’t perform another song until they left.

“Hurry up, man,” he added.

The post immediately went viral as people on social media called out Burna for kicking out someone who had paid for a front row ticket. Eminem voiced his opinion on the video in an Instagram comment, saying: “Yo, this is not cool.”

Now, a woman called Chaltu Jateny is claiming to be the girl who got kicked out of the concert and has shared the tragic reason why she fell asleep.

“I am the girl that was kicked out of the show last night. I don’t even know where to begin, but that was very embarrassing and humiliating to myself and my boyfriend,” she said in the TikTok comments of a video from the concert.

“Burna Boy could’ve handled that situation better than that. He had no idea what was going on with me and he didn’t even care to ask if I was okay. I have been mentally, physically and emotionally drained since my daughter’s dad passed away and I came to his show to put a smile on my face after everything that has happened.”

She added: “He took forever to come out and I was tired. We paid to be there and if I wanted to close my eyes and sleep, I can do that. It is my money that I wasted not his. And for all of you in the comment section being nasty, how about showing kindness because you never know what someone is going through.”

Burna Boy hasn’t addressed the viral backlash, and has continued his US tour.

The Tab has reached out to Burna Boy for comment.

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

