Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

Singer Akon was arrested in Georgia earlier this month after being stopped by police, but he was released just a few hours later. Now, official records and police statements reveal exactly what happened.

According to TMZ, officers from the Chamblee Police Department arrested Akon on 7 November. They were responding to a “flock-warrant person alert”, a system that flags vehicles linked to wanted individuals. The alert came from a white Tesla truck registered in Akon’s name. The car had an active warrant from the Roswell Police Department.

According to a warrant obtained by UNILAD, the arrest was tied to a driving offence earlier in the year. Back in September 2024, Roswell police found Akon stranded after his Tesla’s battery died. When they checked his details, they discovered his licence had been suspended. That suspension dated back to a failure to appear in court in January 2023.

When Chamblee officers stopped him in November, they found no valid insurance on the Tesla and said he was carrying an illegal vape.

So, why was he released?

Akon’s representative told The Independent that the suspension “should never have been issued.” The fine that caused it had already been paid, but the payment wasn’t properly entered into the system.

Police booked Akon around midday and released him about 6:30 p.m., according to TMZ. He spent around six hours in DeKalb County Jail while officers processed him. Jail records show he wore a black hoodie for his mug shot and looked “mostly expressionless.”

Officials from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest. They said Akon stayed calm and told officers he already knew about the warrant before being handcuffed.

Akon’s lawyers expect the issue to be cleared up in court early next month.

He’s currently performing across India, with concerts scheduled in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this month.

