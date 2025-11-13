The Tab
why Akon arrested released

Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

They were responding to a ‘flock-warrant person alert’

Suchismita Ghosh | News

Singer Akon was arrested in Georgia earlier this month after being stopped by police, but he was released just a few hours later. Now, official records and police statements reveal exactly what happened.

According to TMZ, officers from the Chamblee Police Department arrested Akon on 7 November. They were responding to a “flock-warrant person alert”, a system that flags vehicles linked to wanted individuals. The alert came from a white Tesla truck registered in Akon’s name. The car had an active warrant from the Roswell Police Department.

According to a warrant obtained by UNILAD, the arrest was tied to a driving offence earlier in the year. Back in September 2024, Roswell police found Akon stranded after his Tesla’s battery died. When they checked his details, they discovered his licence had been suspended. That suspension dated back to a failure to appear in court in January 2023.

When Chamblee officers stopped him in November, they found no valid insurance on the Tesla and said he was carrying an illegal vape.

So, why was he released?

why Akon arrested released

via DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Akon’s representative told The Independent that the suspension “should never have been issued.” The fine that caused it had already been paid, but the payment wasn’t properly entered into the system.

Police booked Akon around midday and released him about 6:30 p.m., according to TMZ. He spent around six hours in DeKalb County Jail while officers processed him. Jail records show he wore a black hoodie for his mug shot and looked “mostly expressionless.”

Officials from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest. They said Akon stayed calm and told officers he already knew about the warrant before being handcuffed.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Akon’s lawyers expect the issue to be cleared up in court early next month.

He’s currently performing across India, with concerts scheduled in Bengaluru and Mumbai later this month.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Music News
Suchismita Ghosh | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

D4vd link Celeste defence attorney

‘No evidence’: Criminal defence attorney speaks out on D4vd’s connection to Celeste Rivas case

d4vd celeste death certificate

Celeste Rivas’ death certificate reveals new details weeks after her body was found in D4vd’s car

D4vd details celeste close people

People close to D4vd share shocking details as police continue to investigate Celeste’s death

Latest

Dread, stress and money: The ultimate guide to second-year housing in York

Bella Stoyanova

The never-ending hunt for second-year housing begins

Leah MAFS

Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

Kieran Galpin

‘My room got raided’

why Akon arrested released

Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

Suchismita Ghosh

They were responding to a ‘flock-warrant person alert’

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Ellissa Bain

Oh dear!

Here’s everything you need to look out for when searching for a student house in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spooky season might be over but house hunting season is arguably scarier…

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

Hayley Soen

This cast are something else

We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

Lila Thorpe

You’ll never see your halls in the same way again

If you’ve done any of these six things, then you’re a certified fresher at King’s

Luella John

Trust me, I’m a second year

From Warwick student to £10 million donor: Alumnus funds new clean energy research hub

Samah Tabba

Tim Hartnoll’s donation will fuel groundbreaking research into cleaner energy systems

TikTok’s horrible flip the camera trend explained, and why it’s getting so much backlash

Ellissa Bain

It’s being called out for ‘bullying’

Dread, stress and money: The ultimate guide to second-year housing in York

Bella Stoyanova

The never-ending hunt for second-year housing begins

Leah MAFS

Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

Kieran Galpin

‘My room got raided’

why Akon arrested released

Here’s why Akon was arrested and released in just six hours as police reveal what happened

Suchismita Ghosh

They were responding to a ‘flock-warrant person alert’

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Ellissa Bain

Oh dear!

Here’s everything you need to look out for when searching for a student house in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spooky season might be over but house hunting season is arguably scarier…

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

Hayley Soen

This cast are something else

We’ve matched your KCL accommodation to an iconic London club, based purely on vibes

Lila Thorpe

You’ll never see your halls in the same way again

If you’ve done any of these six things, then you’re a certified fresher at King’s

Luella John

Trust me, I’m a second year

From Warwick student to £10 million donor: Alumnus funds new clean energy research hub

Samah Tabba

Tim Hartnoll’s donation will fuel groundbreaking research into cleaner energy systems

TikTok’s horrible flip the camera trend explained, and why it’s getting so much backlash

Ellissa Bain

It’s being called out for ‘bullying’