Three York professors recognised in King’s New Year Honours for faith, heritage and public health

Three University of York academics have been awarded two MBEs and an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours

4 hours ago

Three University of York professors have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list for their contributions to equality and diversity, theology and heritage, and public health research.

Professor Avtar Matharu from the Department of Chemistry and Professor Brian Ferguson from the Department of Health Sciences have both been awarded MBEs, while Professor Dee Dyas, Emeritus Professor of the History of Christianity, has received an OBE.

The honours recognise decades of work both within the university and far beyond campus, with impacts ranging from local interfaith dialogue in York to national health policy.

‘A tireless bridge-builder across faiths’

Professor Avtar Matharu has been awarded an MBE for services to equality, diversity and inclusion across the University of York and the wider community.

Known for his commitment to interfaith work and human rights, Professor Matharu has played a central role in promoting community cohesion at times of significant social tension. Under his leadership, the York Interfaith Group was revitalised and expanded, bringing together people of all faiths to work alongside City of York Council, York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, and North Yorkshire Police. Together, they tackled issues such as hate crime and discrimination, work that had previously been seen as almost impossible to coordinate at this scale.

During periods of heightened global tension, Professor Matharu proactively convened local faith leaders to encourage dialogue and reduce the risk of conflict within the city.

Within the university, her serves on the Chemistry departmental Equality and Diversity Group, which secured the highest level Athena Swan award in 2018 for advancing gender equality in higher education.

Speaking about the honour, Professor Matharu said: “It is an honour to receive this award, but the real award is seeing communities strengthen through dialogue and mutual respect.”

“Building bridges requires consistent effort and presences, especially when addressing complex issues like discrimination and inequality.”

He added that the award belonged as much to his colleagues and family as to him, saying he looked forward to continuing work focused on “what unites us to create a more inclusive future for all.”

An OBE for protecting history, heritage and communities

Professor Dee Dyas has been awarded an OBE for services to theology and heritage, recognising a career spent exploring how Christianity has shaped culture, community and identity.

Professor Dyas founded the Centre for the Study of Christianity & Culture in 1999 and served as its Director for almost 25 years. She also established the Centre for Pilgrimage Studies, helping to place York at the heart of global research into pilgrimage and religious heritage.

Her work spans the history of pilgrimage across centuries and the influence of Christianity on art, architecture, literature, music, law and social care. A Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, she has also advised those managing historic churches and cathedrals on how to make these spaces welcoming and engaging for visitors from all backgrounds.

One of her flagship projects was a three year Art and Humanities Research Council funded study on Pilgrimage and England’s Cathedrals, Past and Present, examining both the history and future potential of cathedrals that attract millions of visitors each year.

She was also Principal Investigator on the multidisciplinary COVID-19, Churches and Communities project from 2020-22, which explored the impact of pandemic-related church closures on community wellbeing and the many support services hosted in church buildings.

Professor Dyas said she was “thrilled” that the honour recognised the value of the humanities, particularly at a time of global uncertainty.

“Without an understanding of where we have come from, we are ill-equipped to manage the challenges of the present or plan for the future,” she said.

Four decades shaping public health policy

Professor Brian Ferguson has been awarded an MBE for services to public health research and his work with the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Across a 40 year career, Professor Ferguson has worked in academia, the NHS and the Civil Service. In 2020, he was appointed NIHR Public Health Research Programme Director, a role he held until July 2025, and he now serves as Public Health Strategic Advisor to NIHR.

His career includes roles as Deputy Director in the Centre for Health Economics at the University of York, founding Professor of Health Economics at the University of Leeds, and Chief Economist and Deputy Director of Strategy at Public Health England since 2013.

Professor Ferguson said he was “delighted” to receive the honour and described York as his academic home.

“The University of York has played a huge part in my career and is an institution of which I’ve always been proud to be part,” he said.

‘A privilege to call them colleagues’

Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery paid tribute to all three recipients, highlighting the breadth of their impact.

“These honours reflect the extraordinary expertise and compassion at York, with our academics really making a difference to people’s lives and the world around us,” he said.

“Avtar is a tireless bridge-builder across faiths, while Dee’s world-leading research broadens our understanding of the modern resurgence of UK pilgrimage. Brian’s 40-year legacy has helped shape public health policy.”

As the new year begins, the honours put the University of York in the spotlight for work that makes a real difference far beyond campus.

Features image via YouTube