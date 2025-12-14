The results are in: Here’s the most wholesome societies at the Uni of York right now

2 hours ago

York has a certain wholesome nature that isn’t common for all universities: From its depth of history, cosy cafes and community vibe, being a student at York means embracing this cute little life.

This week, we asked you on our Instagram for York’s most wholesome societies, and you certainly delivered. If you’re wanting to try something new, or support amazing initiatives, consider these societies for semester two…

Tea and Coffee Society

I feel ashamed for not knowing this existed until recently. Not only is this society wholesome, but it is so important for tackling loneliness. Twice a week any students can gather with York’s older residents and catch-up over a hot drink and some sweet treats. It ensures locals are socialising and establishing connections with younger generations as well as other elderly members!

Next semester, this society will resume with two events per week: 11-12.30 in David Kato on Mondays and Vanbrugh Arms on Wednesdays. As well as this there are many upcoming events, such as collabs with other societies and an even more wholesome “Galentine’s” paint and sip fundraiser on 12th February, welcoming student bands such as Vanbrugh Jazz. (This is exclusive, unreleased info for you lucky people, so keep updated via this amazing society’s Instagram for further details).

Special shout out to Baking Soc as well, who often supply the much loved sweet treats, and I mean, what is not wholesome about baking together?

Travel Society

Travelling is so popular, with most people our age ditching the rat race and exploring the world. Did you know York has its own student travel society? Travel Soc offers several trips throughout the year, within the UK and internationally. Between the trips, there are catch-up events over food and nights out.

Having a holiday planned seems to be the only way to make it through university, so this wholesome society is a must.

Erasmus Society

On the theme of travel, Erasmus Society has been picked up again this year. The Erasmus Programme is a European-run network enabling students to travel and study abroad. For anyone who is considering a year, semester or summer abroad whilst at uni, this is the society for you. It’s also great for students who have just returned from studying abroad, or are studying in York as part of their exchange.

It’s the best way to meet similar travel-lovers and gain networks and advice ahead of your future travel plans. This society meets weekly, always with a different theme, my favourite being an international dinner, or the reliable pub crawl.

Girls who Run

Via Instagram @ GirlsWhoRun_UoY

As a fairly new society, we wonder how we ever survived without one. With running becoming very popular right now, getting your steps in beside a supportive group of girls seems the natural way forward (sorry boys).

They have four weekly events, with a range of distances, making it possible for all abilities, including new runners, to join. Keep an eye out for extra events too, such as yoga sessions and of course, the weekly Wednesday socials.

Knitting and Crochet Society

Knitting and crochet are finally getting the recognition they deserve. I still feel like making your own clothing is highly underrated.

This wholesome society meets every Friday at 7.30. It is a great way to learn a life-long skill for crafts. Before you know it, you’ll have your own scarf, jumper and bag all handmade by you. Good for the environment and even better when someone asks “I love your jumper, where’s it from?”

Gardening Society

Via Instagram @ uoygardeningsoc

Speaking of the environment, Gardening Society has so many opportunities to get stuck in and support the area we live in. From planting flowers to growing your own veg, it’s becoming popular to access organic, locally grown produce.

They are located in the Derwent Provost Garden, and more information can be found on their Instagram!

Hummus Society

via Instagram @ humsocyork

Did you even attend Freshers’ Fair if you didn’t try some funky flavoured hummus? This has to be one of the most random yet amazing societies York has to offer. Each event has a different theme, from pub quiz nights, to board games, to even bar crawls.. all whilst consuming way too much hummus.

There are many collabs with other societies too, and chances to make your own interesting hummus combinations. If you need to wind down and enjoy some food, this seems the way to go.

The York Tab

I couldn’t write this article without crediting the best of the best. If you have ever considered writing or producing social media content, this is the society for you. The York Tab is part of The Tab – a media brand focused on student content, made by students, for students.

It’s the biggest student news site in the UK, with over seven million readers across 30 different universities. Membership is FREE meaning you can write as little or as much as you like. As we are nationally recognised, writers’ articles have often been picked up by big national newspapers, making it the perfect experience to help kick start your future career.

As well as writing, we are in touch with several major companies across York, producing social media content on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. We will be hosting welcome events next semester for any new writers, giving you the chance to meet the team and get trained to write!

It’s time to channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw (or Bridget Jones for the Carrie haters x).