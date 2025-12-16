Six films to scare away the York student winter uglies

4 seconds ago

The festive period is hard for every student. First year to third year, we all feel the stress of semester one assignments and the impending doom of our university life coming to an end for 2025. It’s important to do things that give you a break from those ugly feelings, and not stress yourself out more.

Here are six incredible films you can watch this December to scare away those winter uglies, and enjoy the lead up to Christmas. Spoiler alert – they may all include some festive spirit!

1. Arthur Christmas

Arthur Christmas was actually one of the first films I remember watching in the cinema (which does make me feel old, thanks for asking). Being a kid in the local cinema with my overpriced popcorn is a joy I’ll never forget. This movie is everything Christmas is about – family, Santa, and presents. I bet a lot you wanted a bike after watching this movie.

It’s one of the few animated festive classics on this list, and it’s first for good reason. Every character in this movie, from Arthur to like high-pitched elf, are incredible and are what make this movie so timeless. The film follows Santa’s gawky son, Arthur, as he sets out on a mission to deliver a little girl’s Christmas gift after it’s misplaced before it is too late. The movie is great for any age – perfect for the exhausted student watching between writing that dreaded dissertation, or as a family gathered together on Christmas Day. The humour is well written and brilliantly executed and features a star-studded cast. Who knew we needed James McAvoy as Santa’s son?

2. Elf

When you think of Christmas, you think of Will Ferrell screaming at you for an hour and 37 minutes. Elf is one of – if not – the most popular Christmas movies to exist. It follows Buddy, a human, who is raised amongst elves at the North Pole. When he discovers that he is not an elf, he travels to New York to search for his biological father.

It is hilariously entertaining for even the biggest Scrooges. Will Ferrell plays a perfectly childish elf and offers great improvisation throughout the film. The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loudly for all to hear, so take this as your sign to watch Elf with your flatmates or relatives and sing those incredible festive songs loudly and proudly.

3. Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street is one of those movies you watch as a kid and then completely forget about until you remember a scene of Matilda, but she’s with Santa Claus. Mara Wilson plays the incredible Susan, in this 1947 American Christmas comedy-drama film.

This beloved Christmas classic follows a kind old man, Kris Kringle, who takes a job as a Santa at a department store. When he claims to be the real Santa Claus, he’s taken to court to prove his identity. The unlikely case inspires a young girl and her mother, along with the help of a lawyer, to defend the man and believe in Christmas magic. The movie is heartfelt, an underrated classic, and all-around perfect for curing those winter uglies.

The film is available to watch on Disney+ so you can finally make use of that account you always forget about. And remember : just because every child can’t get their wish that doesn’t mean there isn’t a Santa Claus.

4. Die Hard

Is this really a Christmas film? Is a question that always seems to come up when Die Hard is mentioned. The highly influential action classic follows Detective McClane as he lands in LA to spend Christmas with his wife, when he learns about a hostage situation in an office building, his plans change. Set at Christmas, undoubtedly an action movie, it makes for a distinctive festive watch.

Its unique status as a Christmas movie, relatable hero, and timeless script are what make it such a timeless film. But its the constant debate around its festive authenticity that keep it popular. Give it a watch this Christmas period and decide for yourself : is Die Hard a Christmas film?

5. The Rise of the Guardians

The Rise of the Guardians is absolutely an underrated festive classic! It is the perfect holiday film without feeling too festive. So, if you’re still not in the Christmas mood, give this film a watch. With a buff yet childish version of Santa, the incredible Jack Frost, and many more wonderful and wacky characters – The Rise of the Guardians promises to be an fun watch for anyone.

It follows a group of guardians with extraordinary abilities as they join forces to protect the world from the boogey man. A childhood classic with that perfect addition of snow, family and celebrations. Your night will definitely not be ruined by this movie. Give it a go and review it on your Letterboxd you always brag about.

6. Home Alone

Spending your holiday season in York this year? Curl up in your dorm room with a hot chocolate and Kevin causing madness on your screen. Home Alone is the ultimate Christmas classic. Enjoy the trilogy of films with fluffy socks on and festive pjs as you finish some last minute gift wrapping. Or, better yet, watch it on Christmas Day with those you love most and a glass of bubbly in your hand.

Home Alone follows eight-year-old Kevin who gets accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he’s happy to be in charge; but when thieves try to break into his home, he puts up a fight like no other. We all know and love the tales of Home Alone, so it couldn’t be excluded from this list. It’s a classic which will certainly scare away those winter uglies.

So, whether you’re curled up with your family watching a film on Christmas after opening ten presents of socks and shower gel. Or alone in your student flat, a festive movie is a sure-fire cure to any winter uglies. Battle those gloomy feelings with a heartfelt film and remember, the winter uglies don’t last forever. Bring on semester two!