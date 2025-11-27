The Tab

What the hell, John? Durham’s ‘it boy’ reveals new Klute tattoos

Klute tattoos were not on my 2025 Bingo Card x

May Thomson | Entertainment, News

Durham’s self-professed “it boy”, the face of Durham’s “okayest night club”, and Hatfield alumnus, John Klute, has become perhaps the first person on earth with Klute-themed tattoos.

John revealed his new ink yesterday in a video posted to Instagram reels and TikTok.

@klutetok

“John Klute gets tattooed” A celebration of Klute being open and going strong for a whole year. ✨ Love you all loads and loads. xxx Big thanks to @rhi🦊🌿 @Cockasnook #durhamuni #durhamnightlife #klutedurham #tattoo #tattooideas

♬ Chill Vibes – Febri Handika

Yes, it is exactly as unhinged as it sounds. The tattoos were done in celebration of Klute being (re-)open for a year. John’s new artworks include “If found, please return to Klute (nightclub)” on his backside and “QUADDIES” on his knuckles, referring, of course, to the iconic Klute drink. To see these tattoos, refer to the video above because, frankly, I don’t want to add these images to The Durham Tab media library.

The Durham Tab spoke to John Klute about this very smart and very permanent decision. When asked his motivation, he replied: “Because I’m class.”

Featured images via Klute’s Instagram.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

May Thomson | Entertainment, News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

What the hell, John? Durham’s ‘it boy’ reveals new Klute tattoos

May Thomson

Klute tattoos were not on my 2025 Bingo Card x

There’s only a week left, so here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 actually ends

Ellissa Bain

It’s so soon

King’s College London launches world-first AI literacy programme

Isabelle Brooke

It’s set to launch in January 2026

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Harrison Brocklehurst

The cast had so many dramas and controversies in the years it took to release

What the hell, John? Durham’s ‘it boy’ reveals new Klute tattoos

May Thomson

Klute tattoos were not on my 2025 Bingo Card x

There’s only a week left, so here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 actually ends

Ellissa Bain

It’s so soon

King’s College London launches world-first AI literacy programme

Isabelle Brooke

It’s set to launch in January 2026

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Harrison Brocklehurst

The cast had so many dramas and controversies in the years it took to release