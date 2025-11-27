What the hell, John? Durham’s ‘it boy’ reveals new Klute tattoos

2 hours ago

Durham’s self-professed “it boy”, the face of Durham’s “okayest night club”, and Hatfield alumnus, John Klute, has become perhaps the first person on earth with Klute-themed tattoos.

John revealed his new ink yesterday in a video posted to Instagram reels and TikTok.

Yes, it is exactly as unhinged as it sounds. The tattoos were done in celebration of Klute being (re-)open for a year. John’s new artworks include “If found, please return to Klute (nightclub)” on his backside and “QUADDIES” on his knuckles, referring, of course, to the iconic Klute drink. To see these tattoos, refer to the video above because, frankly, I don’t want to add these images to The Durham Tab media library.

The Durham Tab spoke to John Klute about this very smart and very permanent decision. When asked his motivation, he replied: “Because I’m class.”

Featured images via Klute’s Instagram.

