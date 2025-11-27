The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

3 hours ago

MAFS UK finished filming in April 2025, which means it’s about time to see who’s still single after the experiment. Spoiler, there’s a lot of them.

The only couple still together from the show are Abi and John, but there have been a few other developments as of late. Steven has got a new girlfriend, it’s looking more and more likely that April and Ashley are now together, Divarni was allegedly getting close to Made in Chelsea star Paris Smith, Leigh has got a new footie girlfriend, and people think Nelly is dating Steven’s brother?! Oh, and Reiss is going to Celebrity Ex on the Beach to rekindle with his ex, so he’s out too.

That leaves basically the whole cast as single pringles, but let’s break it down for you.

Bailey is still single after his split from Rebecca

Bailey has not found love elsewhere since leaving MAFS, because it seems like the breakup with Rebecca was super messy. Despite rumours, he’s not gotten back with his ex.

Rebecca is also still single

Rebecca has also not moved on, telling Cosmopolitan: “Right now, no men are on the scene – whatsoever!”

Leo is married to the game, the hotdog game

Hotdog Sanchez is technically single, but considering his infatuation with cylindrical meat, can that really be true?

Davide is still single, and he won’t be getting back with Keye

Davide and Keye’s marriage broke down in the final weeks of MAFS, and while Keye is lowkey hoping for a rekindling, Davide rejected the idea pretty firmly. That being said, he has been on a few dates since the show.

“I’ve been on dates, but right now I’m keeping my cards close to my heart, slowly slowly,” he told The Sun.

Paul has got some work to do

Paul is yet to find love in a post-MAFS world, but by the sounds of it, he had a lot of personal things to work through before he was ready to dedicate himself to someone else.

Keye has not got a new boyfriend, but he is dating

Keye is yet to find love after MAFS UK season 10, but he is dating, according to people on TikTok who spotted him on Hinge. There’s no word on whether or not he’s still on Grindr after it tanked his marriage.

Dean is living his best life, without a significant other

Dean and Sarah are the best of friends now, which is nice, but he’s yet to move on romantically. Instead, he’s been on a self-improvement journey of sorts, going on daily runs and stopping by the gym to grind some iron.

Sarah told her followers she’s single

Sarah seems to be staying well away from love for now, telling her Instagram followers that she’s not currently dating anyone of note. We all know her type, though, so if there are any tatted bad boys reading this, hit up Sarah. We know Joe is free.

Ashley *might* have moved on, but Grace has not

As rumours heat up about April and Ashley, Grace is no doubt reading up on the latest feminist literature in between saving literal lives as a midwife in the mental health field.

Joe is taking a break

After a car crash marriage to Maeve, and what may or may not have been cheating with Julia-Ruth, I think it’s reasonable to assume that Joe is keeping to himself. He’s given no recent updates on his love life, but then again, 90 per cent of his Insta content is gym-related.

Anita is too busy being wild for a boyf

Anita would be going on dates, but she’s got her schedule booked with skydiving, having picnics off suspension bridges, and going on jet skis. Icon.

Julia-Ruth is, well, Julia-Ruth

While she’s not been spotted out and about with a new man on her arm, I refuse to believe that Julia-Ruth is not making some waves in the dating scene. Just recently, she teased going on Celebs Go Dating.

Leigh hasn’t found her masc queen, yet

As Leah soldiers on with her new relationship with a football player, Leigh has done what most of us do after a painful breakup: Dye our hair. Relatable af.

Maeve does not have a boyfriend

Following her messy, messy split from Joe on MAFS, Maeve has yet to get another partner.

Leisha is still very emosh

Leisha seemed considerably more broken up about her breakup than Reiss, but that’s not massively surprising. She recently spoke to “unanswered questions” about their split, so I think Leisha isn’t quite ready to close that door.

Featured image credit: Instagram and Channel 4