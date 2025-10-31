‘Date’ with Sarah to fitness era: Inside Dean’s inspirational (but cringe) post-MAFS journey

2 days ago

MAFS UK season 10 would not have been the same without the talents of musical genius, Dean Vary. Okay, so musical genius might have been a bit of an exaggeration, but there’s no denying that his larger-than-life personality was a huge element of those first few episodes.

As we know, Dean’s wife Sarah was not feeling what was putting down. She picked at his habits, from rapping to impromptu musical numbers, but it all seemed to boil down to his physical apperence. In one particularly savage moment, she called him a “Care Bear”, a move that later earned her a scolding from MAFS UK expert Paul.

Sarah and Dean ultimately decided to leave the experiment, but since then, Dean has continued to bring joy to his Instagram followers – if you can stomach the “nice guy” persona that some people said was toxic. Here’s what the loveable fool has been up to.

He has met up with Sarah, despite their awful marriage

Dean and Sarah might not have found their happily ever after on MAFS UK, but they seem to be on good terms after writing leave in the commitment ceremony.

“I was very shocked when I saw them together. I recognised Dean’s voice and then looked over, they were just about to leave when we sat down,” a source told The Sun.

“Dean was standing there on his phone and then Sarah got up and they left together, Sarah with a suitcase. Dean looks like he’s been looking after himself, had a big smile on his face like he always does. Sarah seemed the same as she was on the show.”

They also did some interviews with CapitalFM, where Dean rightly told Divarni to “run” from his bonkers bride, Julia-Ruth.

MAFS’ Dean has entered his fitness era for an inspirational reason

On the show, we learned how Dean was once significantly slimmer, but it turned him into an unlikeable version of himself that his friends dubbed “arrogant Dean.”

After leaving the show, Dean re-entered his fitness journey with a new mindset, hoping to “get lean” with a fitness plan designed by fellow MAFS groom Joe Wood. He’s been keeping up with his fitness ever since, posting videos to his Instagram and going on 5k runs most days.

“I am doing it for all the right reasons this time so do not worry about that one. I’m doing it just because I’m really enjoying life and I want to be here longer. So I’m trying to be as healthy as I can be,” he said.

He recently lived ‘seven-year-old Dean’s’ dream

Just last week, Dean was able to play football for his local team in the spirit of charity.

Showcasing it on Instagram alongside a slew of pictures of him in his footie kit, he wrote: “Feeling so grateful and blessed for everything that’s been happening. Things that were definitely not on my life bingo card. Seven-year-old Dean, who used to play football with his mates, would never have dreamt he’d be out there playing at AFC Wimbledon stadium alongside people he watched growing up, and all for such a good cause.

“Just taking each day as it comes and soaking it all in. Grateful for every bit of support and all the amazing people I’ve met along the way. When you surround yourself with the right people, the world really is a lovely place.”

He’s been spending time with the MAFS cast

Though it was painfully clear that Sarah wasn’t keen on Dean’s personality, the same could not have been said for the rest of the MAFS cast. They absolutely adored him, and Dean has continued to spend time with them outside of the experiment. He seems to be really close to Ashley, but he also hung out with his reality TV family at various press events.

He’s still rapping, obvs

Dean Vary wouldn’t be Dean Vary without some super cringy, but wholesome, rapping. If he’s not posting original stylings on Instagram, he’s sharing throwback videos on TikTok.

In the spirit of Halloween, he shared an original rap from 2017 alongside the caption: “With Halloween just a day away, I stumbled across this throwback from 2017. A full Halloween original rap… to the Eminem, Not Afraid backing track. Happy Halloween, everyone.”

He was actually invited to a UK grime event

Are we going to see Dean Vary climbing the chart anytime soon? Proboably not, but he’s clearly made an impression on the who’s who of UK grime. Just this week, he attended the anniversary celebration of RiskyRoadz and Den, mingling with some pretty big names.

“Felt so lucky to be invited to this incredible event. Celebrating 20 years of RiskyRoadz and 10 years of The Den,” he captioned the Insta post. “Being surrounded by some of the greatest grime artists of all time honestly felt like a dream. Everyone was so genuine and the whole night was just pure vibes. Definitely one I’ll remember for a long time.”

Never change, Dean Vary.

Featured image credit: Dean Vary and CapitalFM