Here are the four seasonal events you can’t miss around KCL campuses

The perfect way to get into the festive spirit

Khin Lin | Guides

The most exciting time of the year is fast approaching. And as the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, us KCL students are gearing up for festive events filled with the holiday spirit.

So, here’s your guide to everything merry happening around KCL campuses before we all head off for the winter break. 

Christmas dinners  

If you’re feeling the winter blues, why not kick off the festive season with a Christmas dinner? Many societies such as ABACUS and the KCL Filipino society have hosted their Christmas dinner’s, but if you have missed out on all of the fun, why not grab your course mates or flatmates and brace the winter cold together with a festive meal to reward yourself for completing semester one.

Concerts 

To wrap up the semester on a perfect note, GKT Musical Theatre presents you with their winter concert ‘A night at the musicals’. The concert will take place at 7 PM in the Great Hall on the Strand Campus and tickets are can be booked via the KCLSU website. Be sure to grab them while they’re still available! 

Still on the topic of concerts, KCL Opera Society will be performing their rendition of Purcell’s ‘Fairy Queen’ on both the 11th and 16th December in The Strand Chapel. Tickets are just £8 for KCL students and can also be booked via the KCLSU website.

Ice skating  

For those who love their festive fun on the ice rink, ice skating is the perfect budget-friendly festive outing. You can enjoy an evening of skating at the enchanting Canary Wharf Canada Square rink: All for just £14. Or head closer to home to Somerset House for an evening of skating overlooking The Strand.

Seasonal treats and drinks  

Whilst not an event, as the countdown to Christmas begins, The Shack as well as other KCLSU cafes are joining in on the festivities with a range of seasonal treats and drinks.

From Christmas doughnuts and classic mince pies to seasonal drinks like the gingerbread latte, salted caramel latte, and white-hot chocolate, it’s the perfect stop between lectures to satisfy your holiday cravings. So go for it: Treat yourself and enjoy a taste of Christmas on campus, you know you want to.  

Khin Lin | Guides

