The Tab

From Home Alone to The Grinch: We’ve matched your KCL degree to an iconic Christmas film

For our fellow King’s Christmas film fanatics

Gamze Aslan | Guides

As the city transforms into a festive wonderland, us Londoners can’t help but get into the Christmas spirit. Whether you are after something fun and flirty, or cosy and Christmassy, the city is overflowing with festive spots that turn every night out into an unforgettable memory.

However, if you prefer to create Christmas memories within the comfort of your home, with a hot chocolate in one hand and wrapped in the fuzziest blanket, then this guide is for you.

So, grab your best festive jumper, round up the group chat and get ready. Here is your ultimate guide to which Christmas film best represents your KCL degree.

Nativity!- economics

For economic students, Nativity is basically their entire degree in Christmas wrapping paper. One harmless white lie about Hollywood, and suddenly the whole school starts acting like they are in a high-stakes market boom.

They’re overreacting, overspending and wildly overestimating their value. It’s got competition, dodgy incentives, and Mr Poppy wandering around like the human embodiment of inflation.

We must not overlook the star of the film, Paul Maddens. His constant exhaustion and anger perfectly captures the average econ student, running on stress, caffeine and no social life.

The Grinch- law

via YouTube

Sorry law students, but The Grinch is basically your inspiration in film form. The endless essays, addiction to caffeine and chronic exhaustion makes you the best candidate to replace Jim Carrey movie remake.

Watching him break into houses, commit mass theft, and then talk his way out of it basically summarises your module on criminal law. Let’s be honest, his dramatic monologues, petty bitterness and general sleep deprivation feels weirdly similar to every law student during exam season.

Most Read

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family tragically speaks out, revealing she’s ‘not in a healthy place’ after Wicked

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

86 days to four years: The nine Love Is Blind divorces, ranked by how long the couple lasted

A Christmas Carol- English

via YouTube

 

If you are an English student, A Christmas Carol is practically your comfort film. Your love for the classic probably started back in English GCSE, when you were forced to read the play as part of the curriculum.

It has everything you love: Trauma-induced character development, ghosts who double as literary devices, and enough symbolism to write a whole dissertation on. Scrooge spends the whole movie being emotionally dismantled by his past, present, and future, which is pretty much how every English student feels during exam season.

Home Alone- medicine or nursing 

Future doctors and nurses, your ability to survive exam season and placement would make you the perfect Kevin McCallister. You are already trained to deal with unexpected emergencies, screaming patients, and co-workers who mysteriously disappear when the work piles up. Fighting off burglars is basically nothing to you guys.

With your ability to think under pressure, borderline obsession with hygiene, and ability to improvise solutions, it is a no brainer. You’re basically Kevin at this point.

The Santa Clause- business 

King’s business students, The Santa Clause is basically your degree in festive form. One guy accidentally, or not so accidentally, inherits a billion-dollar operation.

Chaos ensues, and suddenly he is managing supply chains, HR issues and branding, but with reindeers and Christmas magic.

Arthur Christmas – culture, media and creative industries

via YouTube

This degree often goes unrecognised, and gives major youngest sibling energy, so Arthur Christmas is your perfect festive film. While the STEM subjects are important, we need someone like Arthur, and our culture, media and creative industries students, to offer different ways of seeing the world and approaching problems.

I can imagine culture, media and creative industries still give out Christmas cards, maybe even hand made with personalised messages the size of paragraphs. You guys are definitely bringing back the true Christmas spirit.

Featured image via YouTube

Gamze Aslan | Guides

Read Next

Here’s what your go to advent calendar says about you as a KCL student

Your year at KCL unwrapped: A rundown of the most memorable moments

Here are the four best Christmas markets to visit in London in 2025

Latest

The absolute worst day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Jemima Kenley

Hangovers, missed buses, and crying in the ASS: here’s what the absolute worst day as a Bristol Uni student really looks like

Jimmy after Love Is Blind

Jimmy has changed so much since Love Is Blind, so here’s the reason he looks so different

Hayley Soen

I’m losing my mind

From Home Alone to The Grinch: We’ve matched your KCL degree to an iconic Christmas film

Gamze Aslan

For our fellow King’s Christmas film fanatics

stranger things dr kay

The three most convincing theories about who Dr Kay in Stranger Things actually is

Claudia Cox

There are clues she’s secretly related to someone

‘I’m an excessive spender’: Inside the weekly spend of 22-year-old paralegal living off £24k

Francesca Eke

Jamie tapped through over £200 in seven days

Stranger Things Spotify hidden details

These cool Stranger Things hidden details on Spotify prove that the Upside Down is everywhere

Suchismita Ghosh

These are so fun

Robert Pattinson shares ‘two hour’ phone call he had with Zendaya while going ‘crazy’

Ellissa Bain

They got super close while filming

Union expects further University of Sheffield strike action in spring 2026

Sam Burton

Mediators could be brought in for further negotiations

Drag Race season 18 family

The Drag Race season 18 family tree: How all the queens are related to past icons

Harrison Brocklehurst

TWO are related to Morphine!

Taylor Swift reveals why she performed right after meeting victims of Southport attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s her first time addressing it

The absolute worst day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Jemima Kenley

Hangovers, missed buses, and crying in the ASS: here’s what the absolute worst day as a Bristol Uni student really looks like

Jimmy after Love Is Blind

Jimmy has changed so much since Love Is Blind, so here’s the reason he looks so different

Hayley Soen

I’m losing my mind

From Home Alone to The Grinch: We’ve matched your KCL degree to an iconic Christmas film

Gamze Aslan

For our fellow King’s Christmas film fanatics

stranger things dr kay

The three most convincing theories about who Dr Kay in Stranger Things actually is

Claudia Cox

There are clues she’s secretly related to someone

‘I’m an excessive spender’: Inside the weekly spend of 22-year-old paralegal living off £24k

Francesca Eke

Jamie tapped through over £200 in seven days

Stranger Things Spotify hidden details

These cool Stranger Things hidden details on Spotify prove that the Upside Down is everywhere

Suchismita Ghosh

These are so fun

Robert Pattinson shares ‘two hour’ phone call he had with Zendaya while going ‘crazy’

Ellissa Bain

They got super close while filming

Union expects further University of Sheffield strike action in spring 2026

Sam Burton

Mediators could be brought in for further negotiations

Drag Race season 18 family

The Drag Race season 18 family tree: How all the queens are related to past icons

Harrison Brocklehurst

TWO are related to Morphine!

Taylor Swift reveals why she performed right after meeting victims of Southport attack

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s her first time addressing it