From Home Alone to The Grinch: We’ve matched your KCL degree to an iconic Christmas film

59 mins ago

As the city transforms into a festive wonderland, us Londoners can’t help but get into the Christmas spirit. Whether you are after something fun and flirty, or cosy and Christmassy, the city is overflowing with festive spots that turn every night out into an unforgettable memory.

However, if you prefer to create Christmas memories within the comfort of your home, with a hot chocolate in one hand and wrapped in the fuzziest blanket, then this guide is for you.

So, grab your best festive jumper, round up the group chat and get ready. Here is your ultimate guide to which Christmas film best represents your KCL degree.

Nativity!- economics

For economic students, Nativity is basically their entire degree in Christmas wrapping paper. One harmless white lie about Hollywood, and suddenly the whole school starts acting like they are in a high-stakes market boom.

They’re overreacting, overspending and wildly overestimating their value. It’s got competition, dodgy incentives, and Mr Poppy wandering around like the human embodiment of inflation.

We must not overlook the star of the film, Paul Maddens. His constant exhaustion and anger perfectly captures the average econ student, running on stress, caffeine and no social life.

The Grinch- law

Sorry law students, but The Grinch is basically your inspiration in film form. The endless essays, addiction to caffeine and chronic exhaustion makes you the best candidate to replace Jim Carrey movie remake.

Watching him break into houses, commit mass theft, and then talk his way out of it basically summarises your module on criminal law. Let’s be honest, his dramatic monologues, petty bitterness and general sleep deprivation feels weirdly similar to every law student during exam season.

A Christmas Carol- English

If you are an English student, A Christmas Carol is practically your comfort film. Your love for the classic probably started back in English GCSE, when you were forced to read the play as part of the curriculum.

It has everything you love: Trauma-induced character development, ghosts who double as literary devices, and enough symbolism to write a whole dissertation on. Scrooge spends the whole movie being emotionally dismantled by his past, present, and future, which is pretty much how every English student feels during exam season.

Home Alone- medicine or nursing

Future doctors and nurses, your ability to survive exam season and placement would make you the perfect Kevin McCallister. You are already trained to deal with unexpected emergencies, screaming patients, and co-workers who mysteriously disappear when the work piles up. Fighting off burglars is basically nothing to you guys.

With your ability to think under pressure, borderline obsession with hygiene, and ability to improvise solutions, it is a no brainer. You’re basically Kevin at this point.

The Santa Clause- business

King’s business students, The Santa Clause is basically your degree in festive form. One guy accidentally, or not so accidentally, inherits a billion-dollar operation.

Chaos ensues, and suddenly he is managing supply chains, HR issues and branding, but with reindeers and Christmas magic.

Arthur Christmas – culture, media and creative industries

This degree often goes unrecognised, and gives major youngest sibling energy, so Arthur Christmas is your perfect festive film. While the STEM subjects are important, we need someone like Arthur, and our culture, media and creative industries students, to offer different ways of seeing the world and approaching problems.

I can imagine culture, media and creative industries still give out Christmas cards, maybe even hand made with personalised messages the size of paragraphs. You guys are definitely bringing back the true Christmas spirit.

Featured image via YouTube