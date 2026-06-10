Wait, the lines on your palms aren’t random and now I feel a bit silly for not knowing

6 hours ago

People have spent centuries trying to figure out what the lines on our palms mean, with some even claiming they can predict your future, but what is their purpose?

A post has gone viral on Twitter asking, “What is the purpose of the lines on our palms?” And it’s one of those questions that sounds really obvious until you realise you have absolutely no idea what the answer is.

I’ve looked at the palms of my hands every day for my entire life, and yet I’ve never stopped to think about why they’re covered in all those little lines. I just assumed everyone’s hands looked like that and left it there.

So, why do we have them?

"Hey @grok, what is the purpose of the lines on our palms? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YAhj43PDv3 — Shukla Ji (@Imdavn_) June 2, 2026

Well, it turns out those lines aren’t random at all. They actually have a very important purpose.

As Grok explained, “The lines on your palms are palmar flexion creases. They let the skin stretch, fold and move freely when you grip, fist or flex your hand without bunching or tearing.”

It basically comes down to how much movement our hands do every day. Think about how often you’re typing, scrolling on your phone, carrying shopping bags, opening doors or holding a cup of tea. Your hands are constantly moving. Without those creases, the skin on your palms would have a much harder time coping with all that bending and flexing.

The lines act like natural folding points, allowing the skin to move where it needs to instead of stretching too much or bunching up. It’s actually a really clever design when you think about it.

What’s even more surprising is that they start forming before you’re born. The creases develop in the womb at around 12 weeks of pregnancy, as your hands are developing. Their job is to support dexterity and give your hands the range of movement they need.

So, another random internet brainrot question has taught me something I never expected to learn. What a time!

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