I feel a bit silly after learning what showering on your back actually does to your body

1 hour ago

People are just finding out what showering with your back to the water actually does, and I had no idea this was even a thing. My social feeds have been full of those random brainrot debates lately, and the latest one is all about which way you face in the shower. It sounds like a really silly question, but apparently loads of people have strong opinions about it.

The debate started after a viral post asked, “Do you shower facing forwards or backwards?” Then someone replied, “I’m surprised people don’t know what showering on your back causes.”

Before seeing this, I thought people just turned around throughout their shower and never really gave it a second thought. But apparently not. Some people always face the water, while others spend most of their shower with their back to it.

So, what does showering on your back actually cause?

Wait what pic.twitter.com/e7h2WyGDWf — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 31, 2026

Well, according to experts, facing away from the shower spray can feel more relaxing because it reduces the amount of stimulation hitting your face. Your face is one of the most sensitive parts of your body, so having hot water constantly spraying onto it can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially if you’re tired or stressed.

That’s why loads of people naturally turn their back to the water when they want to unwind.

But apparently, always facing away from the water could mean you’re not properly rinsing products from your face or chest. Over time, leftover shampoo, conditioner or cleanser may lead to irritation or breakouts.

But then again, constantly facing directly into hot water isn’t ideal either. Experts say prolonged exposure can dry out your skin, strip away natural oils and potentially make conditions such as eczema, rosacea or skin sensitivity worse.

So, basically, if you need to relax, unwind and have a more calming experience, facing backwards is probably a better choice. But do make sure you rotate once in a while to rinse off the products from your face and chest. A bit of both actually.

So, another viral brainrot tweet has taught me something I never expected to learn. Thanks, I guess.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.