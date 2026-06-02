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OnlyFans model ignites debate with filthy stunt at Arsenal parade… with her brother

She’s now responded to the backlash

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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OnlyFans girly Arabella Mia has landed herself in some hot water after attending the Arsenal parade topless with her brother.

Arabella, the self-declared “top Arsenal Girl” of the UK, was one of the thousands who celebrated with Arsenal players over the weekend. However, unlike the hordes of red and white-clad fans, she opted not to wear a top. Why? God knows.

“If you’re an Arsenal fan, for the next 48 hours, if you sub to my OF, send a picture of you in your Arsenal shirt, and I’ll send you a free video,” she wrote on Twitter ahead of the parade.

On Sunday, Arabella posted a picture of herself alongside her brother. They were both topless, with the Arsenal shirt painted onto their bodies. She was also wearing nipple covers, but her toplessness was very obvious.

Following in the footsteps of other OnlyFans girlies, she continued to rage-bait for the rest of the day, posting clip after clip of herself with no top on.

On Instagram, where content policies are a lot stricter, she was in a bikini top.

Credit: Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Why Arabella Mia’s Arsenal stunt has sparked debate

The OnlyFans girlies are known for deliberately rage-baiting to drive traffic to their link in bio, but for very obvious reasons, this particular stunt has generated a lot of pushback. For one, there were obviously children present during the Arsenal parade.

“Literally a child walking past you and you have ya t*ts out. It’s dead weird,” one person said.

Another said: “Kids at the rally and your instinct is t*ts out? If this person were trans, we’d lose another five rights.”

Someone else said: “She needs to be arrested for public indecency immediately.”

In contrast, other people have pointed out that her brother was in the exact same outfit as her. He, too, wasn’t wearing a top, but all the backlash is about her.

As Arabella herself said: “It’s interesting seeing how many people haven’t commented on my brother having a painted shirt, but I’m getting death threats. Very interesting.”

“Looking at Bella’s posts, wondering why it’s acceptable for men to walk around topless but not women. Keep seeing people say ‘because kids are around’ but women’s nipples were literally made to feed kids… men’s weren’t,” another said.

Then there’s the brother aspect, because what do you mean you did it alongside your blood relation? Well, as Arabella herself revealed, she painted both him and herself.

Responding to the general backlash, she noted: “Seeing so much negativity after the parade yesterday makes me think that nobody knows how to have fun anymore, apart from everyone I met yesterday. Thank fck I chose the right fanbase.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Arabella Mia/Twitter

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Kieran Galpin | Trends
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