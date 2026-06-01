Police investigated if Mackenzie Shirilla was using s*x work and ‘selling her body’ to make money

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Police who investigated Mackenzie Shirilla looked into the theory she was using s*x work to make money. In a lot of social media posts, which were used as evidence against her in her murder trial, Shirilla was seen posing with stacks of cash.

In new files that have been made public for the first time, all of the police evidence and documents have been shared. The files, which also contain over 30,000 of Mackenzie Shirilla’s text messages, contained a full PowerPoint presentation that was given by prosecutors in court.

The presentation first addressed how Mackenzie Shirilla’s social media indicated she was “distracted” and “reckless” when driving, with multiple screenshots of her making TikTok videos at the wheel. There were then multiple slides titled “possible prostitution/pandering obscenities”.

The presentation said the police had found conversations Shirilla had on her Snapchat account, with other Snapchat users. It described the messages as “graphic and uncomfortable” as they contain “explicit s*xual conduct”.

In one conversation, Shirilla and another user discussed doing something for “4 bands”, which means four thousand dollars. She asked: “You finger that p*ssy for me and c*m while I am doing it then f*ck.” It was later offered $1000 for certain acts, or $2,500 “for anything”.

The documents also reveal investigators had found Shirilla quoting $1,000 for pictures, or $2,000 to link up. There are further screenshots of Shirilla getting messages from users offering her $300 to “have some fun” and another offering the same amount to be a “sugar daddy” and video call.

In texts messages with Dominic Russo, Mackenzie Shirilla also spoke about getting a sugar daddy, and he accused her of “selling her body”. Dom replied in one thread: “Yea u let a dude f*ck your feet for money like six months ago. That should be even fr.” In another, he told her: “U ran off and became a prostitute.” Shirilla then defended her choice, and said it was “my business” and “not prostitution”.

This theory was explored after Shirilla posted lots of photos of herself online with money. Investigators couldn’t understand where she had been sourcing it from.

“So far, the investigation has shown large amounts of money being sent to Shirilla, with no explanation as to where it is being earned/coming from,” the presentation stated. “All information has pointed to Shirilla being unable to maintain legal employment.”

Mackenzie Shirilla is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. This was after she was found guilty of double murder, after she crashed a car at 100mph and killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan. She has always maintained the 2022 crash was an accident, and has just launched a fresh appeal.

The full files are here.

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