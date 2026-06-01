Eight reasons why Exeter’s Thomas Hardy Soc is trending this summer 

6 hours ago

Yes, we’ve had Barbie summers, Brat summers… but what about Thomas Hardy summers? It doesn’t quite roll off the tongue, but does it need to?

1. Austen’s out, Hardy’s in

We’ve had Austen springs, Brontë autumns, and Dickens winters… but what about a Hardy summer?

Nothing says summertime more than the rolling dorset and devonshire hills. The idyllic Jurassic Coastline, shaded woodland, and iconic farmland exist in Hardy’s world (Wessex) as well as our own. So when it’s time to leave Exeter (Exonbury) and head out on a day trip to Exmouth or Dawlish, you can take a Wessex novel for company. Or, when heading home for the summer, you can remember your time at Exeter fondly through the portal of Hardy’s world.

2. Escapism is the new vacation

Yes, yes — escapism was trending in ‘20. Mid-pandemic had us trying to “shift” into another reality (ha) — usually into the world of Harry Potter (Exeter alumni shoutout ig?) to be Draco Malfoy’s lover or Hermione’s best friend… of course, it was utter nonsense and very unsuccessful, but it was fun while it lasted.

This year, I say we bring escapism back. Instead of lying like a washed-up starfish on your bed, midday, with a script in hand… I say we make a conscious effort to escape via any means possible, including through the pastoral world of Thomas Hardy.

“Casterbridge” isn’t exactly Hogwarts, but it’s filled with charming romantic men, scoundrels, and surprisingly-girl-boss women. And what’s a better way to escape these post-post-modern times than to go for a walk around Hardy’s Wessex, and imagine fairer times?

3. Ever so slightly chic

Reading, discussing, pondering the nostalgia of a bygone age… need I say more? Very chic, very mindful, very demure.

4. Lowkey a feminist icon

Hardy was, during his lifetime, a pioneer of what would later become feminist. Hardy’s wife, Emma, was an active member of the suffragette movement. Hardy championed women’s rights through his works and private life. Novels like The Woodlanders (1887) and Far from the Madding Crowd (1874) presented strong female characters. They came to life upon the page, fleshed out and full of agency. In his private life, Hardy maintained friendships with many “New Woman” thinkers.

If you’re resisting Hardy because there’s nothing worse than reading about a woman clearly written by a man, you’re sorely mistaken. Of course, any 19th century character isn’t exactly going to be a bra-burning baddie, but hey, for its time? Radical.

5. Hardy is the ultimate cottage-core baddie

Hardy was also a little bit of a cottage-core baddie himself. His cottage, situated just outside of his native Stinsford (Dorchester), is exactly what you’d expect it to be, made with cob walls and a thatched roof. He was born in this cottage, and later wrote his first novels within its walls. It’s easy to see how he built the world of Wessex with such rural peace and quiet around.

He has a really pretty garden, too, with specific herbs grown for medicinal purposes. I can imagine the witchy girlies would be all for it.

6. Hardy was an environmentally friendly king

He also wrote a great deal about nature, giving birth to some ecological literary theories. His characters are often in a symbiotic relationship with the world around them. Many of his characters were animal lovers too, just like Hardy was. His dog, aptly named Wessex, is actually buried on the land of Maxgate (Dorchester).

Interestingly, Hardy actually has a pet cemetery, full of his beloved pets. Hardy might seem very distanced from the twenty-first century student… but what’s more relatable than being a dog lover?

7. Hardy soc is for everyone

Hardy soc, unlike most (every) university society, is not just a thinly-veiled excuse to get sloshed at TP on a Wednesday night. “No, I just really care about netball!” – yeah, sure. That’s why you’re dressed like a minion on a weeknight. Arguably, it’s one of the best parts of student life… but that doesn’t mean that it’s the only type of society-life that’s out there to enjoy. Fun? Absolutely. But my mother would say that variety is the spice of life… and she just might be right.

Hardy soc isn’t a university society – which is actually why it’s so enjoyable. Much more chill, much less drama. Uni life is a blast, but hanging around with people strictly aged 18-22 (and all from the home counties) can get a bit same-y same-y.

Instead, Hardy soc has a wide range of members, of all different ages. And the society is so big that not turning up to every last event isn’t that big of a deal either – there’s zero pressure to show up IRL every single time.

There’s also no pressure when it comes to being “academic.” You don’t need to have an English degree to get the most out of Hardy soc – its more about enjoying Hardy in your own way. You can be a casual enjoyer or a die-hard enthusiast, no biggy.

8. The cozzie-live is no joke

If nothing else will convince you, this one should: When the Freddo costs a whopping 35p, there’s never been a better time to attend a less financially draining soc. No wasted money at TP every Wednesday, no costume budget, no pub crawls… Hardy Soc is relatively low-cost, and offers a lot of bang for your buck.

If you’re still not sure about joining Hardy soc or have any questions, feel free to reach out to me and my co-rep at [email protected]

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