Stage & Radio launches campaign amidst fears that proposed Manchester City Council development will threaten venue

The venue is calling on the public to voice their concerns

4 hours ago

A development proposed by Manchester City Council is said to be threatening the future of independent venue Stage & Radio.

This City, a Manchester City Council owned housing development company, have proposed the construction of 126 residental flats to the west of Postal Street, directly beside the iconic grassroots venue Stage & Radio.

The venue has called on the public to support them in objecting the planned development, as they say the construction of flats will negatively impact their business.

Concerns have been raised around potential noise complaints from residents, that may lead to licensing-based restrictions on the venues events.

Similar complaints led to conflicts at Night & Day Cafe, leading to a lengthy public battle against noise abatement orders.

Stage & Radio owner, Wakil Ahemed, said that: “We are deeply concerned about whether residential flats positioned directly beside an established grassroots music venue can realistically provide appropriate residential amenity and conditions suitable for long-term human habitation, while also protecting an existing venue from future conflict.”

The venue is home to Crop Radio, a community-led independent radio station that provides opportunities for underrepresented voices in Manchester’s music and creative scene.

They believe the loss or restriction of their space would have a wider cultural impact than just the loss of a venue.

A campaign has been launched by the venue to contest developments, with a deadline of June 10th for comments, objections and representations.

Wakil and the team expressed fears that residential noise complaints will affect trade and threaten the long-term future of Stage & Radio.

Ahead of the application going live, the venue have been in discussions with This City and their appointed acoustic consultants around the noise surveys.

In a statement on Instagram, Stage & Radio said: “Proper acoustic protection, realistic residential amenity and long-term safeguarding for both residents and cultural spaces must be fully addressed before any development of this nature is approved.

“If future residents AND the venue can’t be protected, then residential accomodation should not be built in this location at all.

“Development that is not up to scratch is not fair on anyone involved.”

Stage & Radio stressed the importance of independent venues in nurturing emerging artists, DJ’s, promoters, technicians and creative communities.

Development has been promoted as regeneration to a derelict part of the Northern Quarter, and the venue have stated this description “fails to reflect the reality of the area and the long-standing cultural activity already taking place here.”

Their campaign includes petitioning, commenting on the application and emailing representation letters to the council, and has been simplified via their website.

The venue stated that: “Manchester’s cultural identity was not created by new apartment blocks. It was built over decades by grassroots venues, artists, promoters, hospitality workers and creative communities who helped shape the Northern Quarter into what it is today.”

Those wishing to show support for the campaign have until 23:59 on June 10th to submit objections, when the consultation period for the development will close.

A Manchester City Council spokesperson stressed that the Stage & Radio venue “will never be at threat because of this developement.”

They said that officers from the council have been working with the venue on sound testing and were looking at improvements to the fabric of the building to avoid conflict with nearby developments.

Leader of the Council, Bev Craig said:

“Music and arts venues like Stage and Radio are the soul of our Northern Quarter. Music is woven into the very fabric of Manchester, it’s part of what makes our city so great. It is not under threat on my watch.

Across the country we are seeing too many venues close down, in Manchester we want to protect and nurture them. That’s why we have worked in partnership with the Music Venues Trust in recent months to provide almost £250,000 in grant funding to support small venues and operators in an increasingly difficult economic climate. This is a vital lifeline for many smaller grassroots businesses, and we know that without them there won’t be the next big star.

Cities are always changing, especially when new affordable homes are being built, but let me be unequivocal – Stage and Radio is not under threat. They were here first, and our Agent of Change principle defends that. Any new development nearby will have the top level of sound proofing and the onus is on the council as the builder not the music venue. We are also working with the venue to consider what investment our This City housing company can make to the venue building to limit sound escaping and help avoid issues in the future.

I’ve offered to meet with the venue operators personally to give my commitment that venues like theirs help create the artists of the future and make our music scene what it is today.”

The council spokesperson added that considerations are being made to the design of the proposed development to limit noise entering the property, including enhanced wall and window construction and acoustic treatment to the buildings ventilation.

They explained that: “This City looks to create communities by working in partnership with existing neighbours while meeting demand for high quality, sustainable, low-carbon housing in places Manchester people want to live. Each development includes a portion of the homes (at least 20%) that will be capped at the Manchester Living Rent (a level of rent covered by Housing Benefit) to make sure homes can be accessed by as many people as possible.”

Featured image via Stage & Radio.