Stage & Radio launches campaign amidst fears that proposed Manchester City Council development will threaten venue
The venue is calling on the public to voice their concerns
A development proposed by Manchester City Council is said to be threatening the future of independent venue Stage & Radio.
This City, a Manchester City Council owned housing development company, have proposed the construction of 126 residental flats to the west of Postal Street, directly beside the iconic grassroots venue Stage & Radio.
The venue has called on the public to support them in objecting the planned development, as they say the construction of flats will negatively impact their business.
Concerns have been raised around potential noise complaints from residents, that may lead to licensing-based restrictions on the venues events.
Similar complaints led to conflicts at Night & Day Cafe, leading to a lengthy public battle against noise abatement orders.
Stage & Radio owner, Wakil Ahemed, said that: “We are deeply concerned about whether residential flats positioned directly beside an established grassroots music venue can realistically provide appropriate residential amenity and conditions suitable for long-term human habitation, while also protecting an existing venue from future conflict.”
The venue is home to Crop Radio, a community-led independent radio station that provides opportunities for underrepresented voices in Manchester’s music and creative scene.
They believe the loss or restriction of their space would have a wider cultural impact than just the loss of a venue.
A campaign has been launched by the venue to contest developments, with a deadline of June 10th for comments, objections and representations.
Wakil and the team expressed fears that residential noise complaints will affect trade and threaten the long-term future of Stage & Radio.
Ahead of the application going live, the venue have been in discussions with This City and their appointed acoustic consultants around the noise surveys.
In a statement on Instagram, Stage & Radio said: “Proper acoustic protection, realistic residential amenity and long-term safeguarding for both residents and cultural spaces must be fully addressed before any development of this nature is approved.
“If future residents AND the venue can’t be protected, then residential accomodation should not be built in this location at all.
“Development that is not up to scratch is not fair on anyone involved.”
Stage & Radio stressed the importance of independent venues in nurturing emerging artists, DJ’s, promoters, technicians and creative communities.
Development has been promoted as regeneration to a derelict part of the Northern Quarter, and the venue have stated this description “fails to reflect the reality of the area and the long-standing cultural activity already taking place here.”
Their campaign includes petitioning, commenting on the application and emailing representation letters to the council, and has been simplified via their website.
The venue stated that: “Manchester’s cultural identity was not created by new apartment blocks. It was built over decades by grassroots venues, artists, promoters, hospitality workers and creative communities who helped shape the Northern Quarter into what it is today.”
Those wishing to show support for the campaign have until 23:59 on June 10th to submit objections, when the consultation period for the development will close.
A Manchester City Council spokesperson stressed that the Stage & Radio venue “will never be at threat because of this developement.”
They said that officers from the council have been working with the venue on sound testing and were looking at improvements to the fabric of the building to avoid conflict with nearby developments.
Leader of the Council, Bev Craig said:
Featured image via Stage & Radio.