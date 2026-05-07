OnlyFans model handed prison sentence after extreme k*nk experience ended in a man’s death

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Michaela Rylaarsdam, the OnlyFans model whose kink experience resulted in a man’s death, is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Back in 2023, 55-year-old Michael Dale “appeared intoxicated” as he arrived at Michaela’s residence in San Bernardino County, California. He’d paid her a hefty $11k to “wrap him up in Saran Wrap like a mummy,” glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet, and pour adhesive onto his eyes to seal them shut.

“The evidence showed that he hired her to perform bondage acts and fetish acts,” Deputy District Attorney David Jarman, who prosecuted the case, said. “There is no indication that he asked her to obstruct his breathing, asked her to put tape over his mouth, asked her to put a plastic bag over his head.”

Emergency services were called about four hours later, at which point Michaela was frantically performing CPR on the unresponsive man. She’d willingly handed over her phone, where police found “several troubling videos” that showed Michael unconscious with a duct-taped bag over his head. His hands were tied, and Michaela was performing a s*x act nearby.

Michael was declared brain dead a few days later and taken off life support. His cause of death was declared as suffocation.

Michaela Rylaarsdam pleaded guilty earlier this week

Though Michaela Rylaarsdam was first facing a trial for second-degree murder, of which she pleaded not guilty, the charge was recently reduced to involuntary manslaughter, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Earlier this week, she pleaded guilty.

Earlier, her lawyer, David Cohen, had argued that it was “clear there was no intent to kill”, stating: “She acted appropriately when she realized this was a problem.”

According to the publication, OnlyFans‘ Michaela is set to be sentenced to four years in prison at another hearing next month.

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Featured image credit: Michaela Rylaarsdam/Instagram and Court TV