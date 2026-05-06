Model details the sheer extent of injuries she sustained in Dubai attack from ‘rich kids’

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In a lengthy new interview, former OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk recalled the moment she was attacked in Dubai in March of 2025.

Last year, Maria went missing for 10 days in Dubai. She turned up nearly two weeks later in the hospital, but she was broken, confused, and tied to the bed.

She’s long claimed that she was attacked by a group of “rich kids” with links to Russia and Eastern Europe. There were two men and two women, and they took away her passport and clothes before holding her hostage. She managed to escape, but that’s when the story gets a little murky.

Maria distinctly remembers a “sharp blow” to her head, but Dubai police claimed that she had broken into a restricted building site and fallen from a height. Doctors earlier negated this, stating that her injuries were consistent with repeated trauma and not a single impact.

Maria Kovalchuk sustained multiple broken limbs in the attack

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic depictions of injuries.

Last year, when the alleged attack first took place, Maria revealed that she’d suffered from multiple broken limbs and a broken spine.

Now, in a new interview with the MailOnline, she expanded on those injuries, revealing the sheer extent of the damage caused by the aforementioned “rich kids.”

Awaking in the hospital after an eight-day coma, Maria found that she had been essentially broken from head to toe. As per the medical report, she shattered several vertebrae in her lower spine and suffered multiple fractures to her limbs.

Her left leg was badly broken, with the tibia and fibula splintered, and both collarbones were also fractured. Also on the left side, her wrist was broken. Her left ankle had an open fracture that was so severe the bone was pushing through the skin.

The Mail noted that the injuries to her right side were especially brutal, with her right foot and ankle crushed in a series of complex fractures affecting numerous bones.

“A knife cut her face and scalped her,” her mum said in an earlier interview. “It was done with a knife from the centre of the head all the way down to the eye, and the hair was cut off.”

Of course, there were the psychological scars she experienced. She was unable to speak upon waking from her coma and was also left with massive gaps in her memory.

Her recovery journey has been immense

After months of rehabilitation, both in Dubai and later in Norway, Maria Kovalchuk finally learned to walk again after her Dubai attack, but she is using crutches.

“At first, I felt like a broken doll. I couldn’t imagine my future life, how I would cope with these injuries, with this scar, disfigured… I wondered how I would ever find love… And other questions troubled me, too,” she said in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariia Kovalchuk (@mariia.kovalchuuk)

In the MailOnline article, Maria revealed that she is still battling muscle atrophy and post-traumatic arthritis a year later.

“A year later, it still feels unreal. I am learning to trust people again. I can walk now, though I still use crutches. I feel alive again and I am rebuilding myself,” she added.

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Featured image credit: Maria Kovalchuk