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Maria Kovalchuk

Model recalls Dubai attack in painful detail after she was scalped, broken and dumped on a road

‘They treated me like an object’

Kieran Galpin | News
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In her first major interview with Western media, former OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk recalled the night she was attacked in Dubai.

In March 2025, Maria Kovalchuk went missing for days as she missed her flight with friends. She was found 10 days later in the hospital, but she’d suffered horrific injuries like a broken spine and multiple broken limbs.

Recalling the moments that led up to a “blow on the head”, Maria told the MailOnline: “So I ended up in that hotel room with two men – a Russian, a Belarusian, and two girls. At first everything was relatively normal. We were discussing what to do next, how I could return home.

“After some time, they started partying. There was alcohol and illegal substances and they tried to get me to join in. I explained that I didn’t want to participate and their behaviour quickly became aggressive. It was apparent they wanted me under the influence so I would do sexual things with them. They treated me like an object. They said, ‘You belong to us, we can do what we want.'”

Maria Kovalchuk

Credit: Maria Kovalchuk

The group, later identified as “rich kids” with links to Eastern Europe, took away her phone and passport as one of the girls slapped her. The same girl stole her dress, leaving Maria in her underwear.

“They tried to force me to drink and take substances. Every time I refused they became more aggressive,” she explained, adding that she was dragged back inside during an escape attempt.

Maria was finally able to make a break for it when the group went on the balcony, with Dubai police claiming that she’d sought refuge in a restricted building site. Though police said she fell from said building site, the only thing Maria remembered was a “sharp blow to my head” and then waking up in the hospital.

She woke up with numerous injuries after the Dubai attack

Later in the interview, Maria recalled waking up in the hospital in a confused state after her eight-day coma. She was tied to the bed, suffering pain from shattered spine vertebra, multiple limb fractures, a broken left leg, splintered tibia and fibula, two broken collar bones, a broken wrist, an extensive scalp wound, and a shattered foot. Her left ankle was left with an open fracture so severe that the bone pierced through the skin.

“I had no idea who I was, where I was. I couldn’t even say my name for a very long time. I didn’t even recognise my mother when I managed to see her via video call,” she recalled. “There was no contact with reality at all. I couldn’t sleep, I lay awake all day and all night, tied to the bed, with my eyes wide open.”

Over the last year, Maria has been learning to walk and talk again, and she’s since returned to Instagram posting. She’s ditched OnlyFans, too, choosing instead to dedicate her time to makeup. She’s pretty damn talented.

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Featured image credit: Maria Kovalchuk

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Kieran Galpin | News
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