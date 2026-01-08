‘Not a fall’: Doctor gave chilling verdict on OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai injuries

1 hour ago

Nearly a year ago, OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk was found critically injured on a Dubai roadside, and a doctor’s assessment of her injuries has cast serious doubt on claims she fell or jumped from a building.

Maria was discovered unconscious in March last year with a broken spine, shattered limbs and severe head injuries. At the time, Dubai police looked at a theory that she had jumped from a nearby construction site. However, a neurosurgeon who examined her injuries said they were “not consistent with such a fall.”

The doctor said her injuries did not match a fall from height

According to the DailyMail, the neurosurgeon categorically ruled out both an accidental fall and a suicide attempt.

Instead, the doctor said Maria’s injuries were more consistent with a violent assault, stating they suggested she had been beaten and possibly hit by a car or thrown from one.

This medical opinion directly contradicted the initial explanation considered by authorities in Dubai.

The injuries showed signs of repeated trauma, not one impact

Speaking on a Ukrainian TV show Hovoryt vsia kraina, Maria’s mother, Anna, has spoken publicly about the extent of her daughter’s injuries, supporting the neurosurgeon’s findings. “She had tearing under both armpits and a broken collarbone, like she’d been dragged,” Anna said.

The neurosurgeon also noted that Maria’s wounds did not align with a single impact from a fall. Instead, they appeared to show repeated trauma to different parts of the body, indicating sustained violence rather than one incident.

Speaking about her daughter’s injuries, Anna also said that the doctors confirmed that Maria’s hair was not cut during medical treatment and had been hacked off before she arrived at the hospital.

In total, Maria underwent ten major operations, according to her mother.

These included three surgeries on one leg, three on the other, two on her spine, one on her shoulder blade, and extensive surgery to her head. One leg suffered an open fracture, with around ten centimetres of bone missing.

Based on the medical assessment, Anna believes her daughter was attacked and then dumped. “They beat her,” she said. “And then I believe they threw her from a car.”

Maria herself has little memory of the assault. She has said she believes she was struck on the head and only recalls briefly asking a passing driver for help. “I think that maybe I was thrown,” Maria said. “Or it was a beating. One of two options.”

No charges have followed the medical findings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Мария Ковальчук | Выжившая в Дубае (@mariia.kovalchuuk)

Despite the neurosurgeon’s conclusions, no one has been charged in connection with Maria’s injuries. Two wealthy Russian men she accused of involvement have denied any wrongdoing.

The case in Dubai was later closed, with authorities ruling it a suicide. Maria’s extensive medical costs were reportedly fully covered by the Dubai police.

She is now recovering in Norway and has recently begun walking again after months in a wheelchair.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.