Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

5 hours ago

Somehow, I’m only just learning that Simon Rex from Scary Movie was once a literal p*rnstar with loads of credits attached to his name.

Though he’s worked on quite a few notable projects, like Superhero Movie, Jack & Jill, and Baywatch, Simon Rex is best known for his role in the Scary Movie franchise. He was first introduced in Scary Movie 3 as Cindy’s love interest, a role he continued for Scary Movie 4 and Scary Movie 5. He did not return for the recently released sixth instalment.

Simon Rex worked in adult content before Scary Movie

In 1993, a 19-year-old Simon Rex responded to an advertisement in a Los Angeles magazine. Photographer Brad Posey was looking for nude models, and so, an undoubtedly attractive Simon headed down to the Club 1821 studio.

By 1994, Simon was working in adult entertainment under the alias Sebastian, filming three scenes for Club 1812: Young, Hard & Solo #2, Young, Hard & Solo #3, and Hot Sessions III. He later appeared in Hot Sessions 11 and Hot Sessions 12.

His p*rn career was relatively short-lived because he was scouted as a model, walking for Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Versace, and Levi’s. After that, MTV hired him as a video jockey.

With the release of Scary Movie 6, Simon’s gay p*rn past has come back around.

“Well, duh, that’s the most obvious ‘I used to be a p*rn star’ name ever,” one person said, despite Simon Rex being his real name.

Passado de Simon Rex, astro de "Todo Mundo em Pânico", como ator de filmes adultos volta à tona. pic.twitter.com/rXgFLMXOtI — POP Mais (@sitepopmais) June 7, 2026

“Interesting. I must investigate,” another said, as another added, “Folks, the videos are such a delight.”

Though some might see adult entertainment as a skeleton in their closet, Simon Rex has always been incredibly open about his past – he even starred as a former p*rnstar in Red Rocket.

“I thought I could shoot four porn movies, find fame and live in a world where this past wouldn’t come out,” he admitted.

That being said, it did affect his job prospects. He lost out on a Disney show because of the videos, which kinda makes sense, and MTV even asked him: “Do you have s*x with other people in them [the tapes]?”

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Featured image credit: Twitter/Dimension Films