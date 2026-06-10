The Tab

Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Somehow, I’m only just learning that Simon Rex from Scary Movie was once a literal p*rnstar with loads of credits attached to his name.

Though he’s worked on quite a few notable projects, like Superhero Movie, Jack & Jill, and Baywatch, Simon Rex is best known for his role in the Scary Movie franchise. He was first introduced in Scary Movie 3 as Cindy’s love interest, a role he continued for Scary Movie 4 and Scary Movie 5. He did not return for the recently released sixth instalment.

Credit: BBC

Simon Rex worked in adult content before Scary Movie

In 1993, a 19-year-old Simon Rex responded to an advertisement in a Los Angeles magazine. Photographer Brad Posey was looking for nude models, and so, an undoubtedly attractive Simon headed down to the Club 1821 studio.

Credit: Twitter

By 1994, Simon was working in adult entertainment under the alias Sebastian, filming three scenes for Club 1812: Young, Hard & Solo #2, Young, Hard & Solo #3, and Hot Sessions III. He later appeared in Hot Sessions 11 and Hot Sessions 12.

His p*rn career was relatively short-lived because he was scouted as a model, walking for Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Versace, and Levi’s. After that, MTV hired him as a video jockey.

With the release of Scary Movie 6, Simon’s gay p*rn past has come back around.

“Well, duh, that’s the most obvious ‘I used to be a p*rn star’ name ever,” one person said, despite Simon Rex being his real name.

“Interesting. I must investigate,” another said, as another added, “Folks, the videos are such a delight.”

Though some might see adult entertainment as a skeleton in their closet, Simon Rex has always been incredibly open about his past – he even starred as a former p*rnstar in Red Rocket.

“I thought I could shoot four porn movies, find fame and live in a world where this past wouldn’t come out,” he admitted.

That being said, it did affect his job prospects. He lost out on a Disney show because of the videos, which kinda makes sense, and MTV even asked him: “Do you have s*x with other people in them [the tapes]?”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Twitter/Dimension Films

More on: Celebrity Film Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

All the disturbing details hidden in Obsession that were almost too dark to notice

Answered: Did Nikki like Bear before the curse in Obsession, and was she actually possessed?

Omg, the Scary Movie 6 trailer just leaked and it actually looks so good

Latest

Cyber criminals access Nottingham University student data

Ellamaria Viscomi

A “significant amount” of data has been accessed.

Perrie Edwards Zayn split gut punch

Perrie Edwards reveals the final gut punch that came six months after her ‘hellish’ Zayn split

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was like the nail in the coffin’

Gracie Abrams has revealed the frustrating reason Paul Mescal almost ruined her career

Georgia French

She’s so down bad for Paul, it’s causing professional problems

Australian Bonnie Blue

I’m the Australian Bonnie Blue, and these are all the disgusting challenges I’ve already done

Hayley Soen

Yes, one included being with as many men in a day as possible

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

Kieran Galpin

‘She hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge’

We found old pictures of Ellie years before Love Island 2026 and she’s changed so much

Hayley Soen

I kind of love her with brown hair

Spot Manchester’s gay village in the new Channel 4 series

Alisa Pasha

Just in time for Pride Month, the series features some very recognisable LGBTQ+ venues

Royal Holloway student who won uni payout says lecturer liked harassment comments against him

Jessica Owen

A politics lecturer liked a comment calling for Brodie to ‘face justice in this life and the next’ after the university paid him compensation

I’m a 20-year-old London student – here’s how I’ve saved £29k to buy a home with my partner

Georgia French

No takeaways, no shopping sprees, no excuses

Student from Manchester put headaches down to exams before discovering brain tumour

Alisa Pasha

Her family are now trying to raise £100,000 for further treatment

Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Kieran Galpin

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on my bingo card

Why bins look a certain way

TikTok has only just learned why certain bins look this way, and it makes so much sense

Hayley Soen

Now I’ve been told it’s so obvious

purpose lines on palms

Wait, the lines on your palms aren’t random and now I feel a bit silly for not knowing

Suchismita Ghosh

They actually have a very important purpose

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway calls out family’s reaction after aborting baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

He claims ‘her family has been nowhere to be found’

What happened to gay YouTubers Johntae and Eric? They went from ‘super couple’ to life in prison

Kieran Galpin

Well, that got incredibly dark

George reveals what Love Island’s Lorenzo is actually like in real life after mixed vibes

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work him out

Sydney Sweeney X-rated Cassie scenes Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney justifies the endless X-rated Cassie scenes in Euphoria after huge backlash

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Look, I’m playing a character’

All the disturbing details hidden in Obsession that were almost too dark to notice

Caitlyn Wright

The hidden meaning behind Bear’s name is clever

George

George’s catty response to being called a Love Island ‘jump scare’, as he opens up on sudden exit

Kieran Galpin

‘Everyone’s striving to be relevant’