All the disturbing details hidden in Obsession that were almost too dark to notice

7 hours ago

If you’re anything like me, your socials are flooded with memes, fan theories and heated debates about the new horror film Obsession. Despite its relatively simple premise, viewers have discovered that the film is packed with hidden details, visual clues and subtle moments that completely change how you see the story.

Whether you’ve already watched it three times or are still trying to process that ending, there’s a good chance you missed some of the film’s most interesting secrets on your first viewing. So here’s the run down on some major things you might’ve missed on your first watch!

1. The cat clue you probably missed

During the final scene, it’s pretty clear that Nikki is trying to act like Sarah. She wears her dress, draws her tattoos on with Sharpie and even wears her actual hair.

But what you might not have picked up on at first is how the wish version of Nikki acts like Bear’s cat, Sandy, throughout the entire film. Her movements aren’t just creepy, they’re cat-like – gliding silently, hiding in corners, and eerily watching Bear sleep. Some people even noticed that, when Nikki throws up waiting for Bear to come home from work, there’s cat kibble in her vomit.

Some viewers have theorised she’s actually possessed by Sandy, who dies not long before Bear makes his fateful wish. But Obsession’s director, Curry Barker, has made it clear Nikki isn’t possessed, instead she’s taken over by the Wish Willow’s magic.

So, many viewers have been left thinking “wish Nikki” is intentionally recreating cat-like behaviours because she’s trying to behave like something Bear loved – his cat, Sandy.

2. But did he though?

That brings me to the next major discussion viewers have been having about the film. A lot of people have pointed out that Bear’s treatment of Nikki is foreshadowed by how he acts towards Sandy.

One post pointed out that the pills that killed Sandy were in a childproof bottle, so she could only have gotten into them if Bear left them open or out around the house.

They also pointed out that people often struggle with cats because they have to earn their affection, rather than just having blind love from them. As we see later, Bear would rather immediately and easily get love rather than work for it. This has made people question whether Bear actually did love Sandy, or if he just liked having something be dependent on him.

A commenter on the same video also highlighted how Bear asks “how did you get into these”, when it could only have been because of him leaving the bottle opened. A lot of viewers have taken this as a first example of how Bear deflects responsibility for his actions throughout the rest of the film.

3. The hidden meaning behind Bear’s name

Bear’s name has stirred up a lot of discussion online. A nickname for Baron, many viewers have taken it as another element of his “nice guy” facade. Bear is both a sweet, almost pet name and a nod to his predatory behaviour towards Nikki.

It also subtly alludes to the viral “man vs. bear” debate, where women all over social media declared they would rather be stuck in the woods with a bear than a man. This double meaning feels pretty intentional. On the surface, “Bear” sounds like a sweet nickname, but it also hints at the possessive and predatory side of his character that slowly emerges throughout the film.

4. The Sarah and Nikki parallels hidden in plain sight

The film’s ending makes it obvious that Nikki wants to become Sarah, but Obsession is littered with parallels between the two women from the very beginning.

Some viewers believe the original Nikki may have been trying to push Bear and Sarah together during the trivia night scene. While it’s never confirmed, several subtle details have fuelled the theory.

Nikki begs Bear to come to trivia night before seemingly leaving him alone with Sarah. She also makes a point of telling Sarah that she sees Bear “like a little brother” and mentions her on-again, off-again relationship with Ian. She even asks Bear whether he might like Sarah, perhaps nudging him towards the idea of asking her out.

Throughout the film, it’s suggested that Bear could have been happy with Sarah if he wasn’t so fixated on his fantasy of Nikki. Sarah comforts him after Sandy’s death, and the pair clearly get along well at work. She even goes to him to open her final college response.

This idea comes to a head during the party scene, where Bear is told to kiss the person to his left, Sarah. However, you might not have noticed that Sarah is positioned on Bear’s left throughout much of the film, while Nikki is usually on his right.

Not only does this create a visual contrast between the two women, but it also reinforces the idea that Sarah is the more compatible match, while Nikki remains an unattainable fantasy. This makes Bear’s actions even more horrific, as the events of the film could have been avoided if he’d moved on from his obsessive crush on Nikki.

5. Nikki was mirroring Sarah before the ending

The parallels extend to their wardrobes, too. According to the film’s costume designer, Nikki’s outfit for her date with Bear was deliberately designed as the inverse of Sarah’s trivia night look. The mirrored colour palette and styling choices suggest the characters are being presented as opposites, or perhaps as reflections of one another.

Looking back, these visual clues make the finale feel far less sudden. Long before Nikki begins literally copying Sarah’s appearance, the film is quietly encouraging viewers to compare the two women, hinting at the obsession that will eventually consume her.

6. Did Nikki ever love Bear?

One of the biggest questions Obsession leaves unanswered is whether Nikki ever had romantic feelings for Bear at all.

Viewers have been debating the issue since the film’s release, and director Curry Barker has admitted the ambiguity was intentional. To keep viewers guessing, he reportedly had actress Inde Navarrette perform scenes multiple ways – some as if Nikki had a crush on Bear, others as if she only saw him as a friend. The final edit mixes those performances together, making her true feelings frustratingly difficult to pin down.

That uncertainty has split audiences. Some viewers believe the story becomes even more tragic if Nikki secretly liked Bear, as it would mean his wish and the film’s horrific chain of events was completely unnecessary.

Others argue the opposite, believing it’s far more disturbing if Nikki genuinely only saw him as a friend. It means Bear’s wish doesn’t fulfil a hidden romance but rather completely erases Nikki’s wishes and bodily autonomy in favour of his own desires.

7. The clues behind the Nikki debate

The debate is fuelled by several moments throughout the film. Eagle-eyed watchers noticed that Nikki had already handed in her two weeks’ notice before telling Bear she was leaving. For some, this suggests he was never part of her future plans.

Meanwhile, others point to her disappointed expression in the car after Bear denies liking her as evidence that she may have wanted something more but never had the chance to explore it.

One of the most telling scenes arrives during the Hansel and Gretel story. While many viewers initially dismissed it as another unsettling example of “wish Nikki” behaving strangely, some believe it’s actually the original Nikki briefly breaking through the Wish Willow’s influence.

During the scene, she refers to Bear in sibling-like terms, echoing her earlier comment that she sees him “like a little brother”. Combined with the mention of the willow branch, the moment suggests the real Nikki may still be fighting to be heard beneath the magic’s control.

Comparing their relationship to a disturbing, incestuous one points to the internal conflict between “wish Nikki”, whose entire purpose is to love Bear, and the real Nikki who sees him platonically.

Rather than providing a definitive answer, Obsession leaves the question deliberately unresolved and that’s exactly why people are still arguing about it.

8. Was Ian sabotaging Bear all along?

Now, let’s face it, they were all pretty terrible friends. But, some viewers have started to suggest that Ian was deliberately sabotaging Bear’s chances with Nikki from the opening scene.

After finding out Ian and Nikki had been secretly hooking up for two years, people have been questioning whether Ian’s advice was genuine. He shoots down Bear’s cringe, but well-intended, speech and tells him to call her “Freaky Nikki”, when they all know how much she hates it.

This has left viewers wondering if Ian was actually worried about Bear’s feelings for Nikki and if his reaction to their sudden relationship was really jealousy rather than concern for his friends.

9. The real meaning of Bear’s wish

After failing to confess his feelings, Bear wishes for Nikki to “love [him] more than anyone in the fucking world”, triggering the increasingly disturbing events that follow.

At first, the effects seem fairly straightforward. “Wish Nikki” becomes intensely attached to Bear, constantly seeking his attention and affection. But some watchers think the wording of the wish explains far more than her clingy behaviour.

What you might not have noticed is that Nikki’s obsession escalates as Sarah’s feelings for Bear become more obvious. While she acts strangely from the moment the wish takes effect, her behaviour becomes increasingly aggressive after Sarah and Bear begin growing closer, particularly following their conversation in the music store.

From that point on, Nikki appears to view Sarah as a threat. She becomes more possessive, more erratic and eventually more violent, culminating in Sarah’s murder and her attempt to replace her entirely.

Some viewers believe this is a direct consequence of the wish itself. Bear didn’t simply wish for Nikki to love him, he wished for her to love him more than anyone else in the world. As Sarah develops genuine feelings for Bear, “wish Nikki” is effectively forced to outdo them.

In this interpretation, her escalating jealousy is the Wish Willow’s magic constantly pushing her to maintain her position as the person who loves Bear most.

If that’s true, Sarah was doomed the moment she became competition.