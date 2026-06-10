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Rachel Nickell dog

Netflix’s The Witness doesn’t explain it, so here’s what happened to Rachel Nickell’s dog, Molly

Rachel was walking Molly with Alex Hanscombe, the day she was murdered

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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If you’ve watched Netflix’s The Witness or The Murder of Rachel Nickell, you might have found yourself wondering what happened to Rachel Nickell’s dog, Molly.

Rachel was walking Molly with her son Alex Hanscombe on Wimbledon Common when she was murdered in July 1992. While both the drama and documentary focus heavily on Rachel, Alex, André Hanscombe and the police investigation, they don’t really explain what became of the family dog afterwards.

People have been wondering what happened to Molly after the attack and whether any additional DNA was ever found on her. So, here’s everything we know.

Molly went with André and Alex when they left Britain

via Netflix

Molly was with the family on Wimbledon Common on the day Rachel was killed. She was present at the scene when police arrived. However, most accounts of the case focus on Alex, who was the only witness to the attack.

What is known is that Molly was not harmed and remained with Rachel’s family after her death. No reports at the time suggested that any additional evidence had been found on her. According to the Moms and Mysteries, when André decided to leave the UK with Alex in the months following the murder, Molly went with them.

At the time, the family were struggling with intense media attention and the ongoing police investigation. André later revealed that reporters repeatedly tracked them down, making it difficult to rebuild their lives in Britain.

The family first moved to France before later settling in Spain, and Molly travelled with them. Molly is often described as a black Labrador in reports about the case, although some sources refer to her more generally as a mixed-breed dog, so her exact breed has never been fully confirmed publicly.

Although very little has been publicly revealed about Molly’s later years, the available accounts all suggest she stayed with André and Alex after they left the UK.

The Murder of Rachel Nickell is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix Rachel Nickell TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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