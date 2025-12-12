Proof that your festive choice of chocolate says more about you than you think

3 hours ago

Advent calendars aren’t just festive treats: They reveal taste, class and personality that quietly shape even the most joyful seasonal rituals. Each choice becomes its own cultural statement, from beauty and luxury to tradition.

As it turns out, you can tell a lot about someone from their choice of festive chocolate, especially as a King’s student. Think seasonal horoscope, but daily treats instead of star signs. You may believe that the advent calendar you rely on is innocent, meaningless festive fun, until now.

So, here’s what your go to advent calendar says about you as a KCL student.

Cadbury’s: The reliable, soft-Hearted Flatmate

We begin with a classic, the Cadbury’s Dairy Milk advent calendar. It’s simple, effective, and aggressively reliable. Call it basic all you want, but students who nestle in the safety of Cadbury’s chocolate tend to be the most reliable, kindest and realest flatmates.

It’s a student staple as it’s cheap, tasty and relatable. Cadbury students turn up to (most) seminars, lurk in The Strand Pret, and openly admit to managing the first page of readings they were assigned.

They take themselves to the Maughan to study, only to spend 45 minutes talking about their week before even opening their laptop. But honestly, everyone loves them too much to tell them to stop chatting.

Hotel Chocolat: The M&S Princess



Those who choose the Hotel Chocolat advent calendar definitely grew up in a family who shops at M&S and treat chocolate as a personality trait.

They’re the student who carries their MacBook in a tote bag that cost £60. Their friends describe them as independent, organised and a little bit smug. They take themselves a bit too seriously, proudly claim to have refined taste, and make sure everyone knows it.

Chances are they’re a law student acting like they’re in an episode of Suits, and yes, they absolutely applied for spring weeks in September.

Liberty: The polished but stressed student



Only students who class themselves as elite would choose a Liberty Advent Calendar, because it’s not just a beauty calendar, it’s a luxury lifestyle statement.

It’s iconic, excessive and basically a whole personality in itself. Liberty buyers are the students who prioritise self-care over their bank balance. They tell themselves they deserve it because their deadlines are too stressful.

It screams Bush House business bro. They’re a morning Pilates, silk pillowcases, Yankee candles in their flat, and a £7 latte person. You can guarantee that they already have next summer’s internship secured. In reality though, they’re barely copying but refuse to appear anything other than perfectly composed.

Makeup and beauty: Influencers on Strand