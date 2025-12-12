The Tab

Here’s what your go to advent calendar says about you as a KCL student

Proof that your festive choice of chocolate says more about you than you think

Advent calendars aren’t just festive treats: They reveal taste, class and personality that quietly shape even the most joyful seasonal rituals. Each choice becomes its own cultural statement, from beauty and luxury to tradition.
As it turns out, you can tell a lot about someone from their choice of festive chocolate, especially as a King’s student. Think seasonal horoscope, but daily treats instead of star signs. You may believe that the advent calendar you rely on is innocent, meaningless festive fun, until now.
So, here’s what your go to advent calendar says about you as a KCL student.

Cadbury’s: The reliable, soft-Hearted Flatmate

We begin with a classic, the Cadbury’s Dairy Milk advent calendar. It’s simple, effective, and aggressively reliable. Call it basic all you want, but students who nestle in the safety of Cadbury’s chocolate tend to be the most reliable, kindest and realest flatmates.
It’s a student staple as it’s cheap, tasty and relatable. Cadbury students turn up to (most) seminars, lurk in The Strand Pret, and openly admit to managing the first page of readings they were assigned.
They take themselves to the Maughan to study, only to spend 45 minutes talking about their week before even opening their laptop. But honestly, everyone loves them too much to tell them to stop chatting.

Hotel Chocolat: The M&S Princess

Those who choose the Hotel Chocolat advent calendar definitely grew up in a family who shops at M&S and treat chocolate as a personality trait.
They’re the student who carries their MacBook in a tote bag that cost £60. Their friends describe them as independent, organised and a little bit smug. They take themselves a bit too seriously, proudly claim to have refined taste, and make sure everyone knows it.

Chances are they’re a law student acting like they’re in an episode of Suits, and yes, they absolutely applied for spring weeks in September.

Liberty: The polished but stressed student

Only students who class themselves as elite would choose a Liberty Advent Calendar, because it’s not just a beauty calendar, it’s a luxury lifestyle statement.
It’s iconic, excessive and basically a whole personality in itself. Liberty buyers are the students who prioritise self-care over their bank balance. They tell themselves they deserve it because their deadlines are too stressful.
It screams Bush House business bro. They’re a morning Pilates, silk pillowcases, Yankee candles in their flat, and a £7 latte person. You can guarantee that they already have next summer’s internship secured. In reality though, they’re barely copying but refuse to appear anything other than perfectly composed.

Makeup and beauty: Influencers on Strand

Those who buy makeup advent calendars like MAC or Charlotte Tilbury are influencers in the making. Raised by makeup hauls and TikTok tutorials, they’re always trying the newest viral trend and get far too excited about miniature lipsticks.
Makeup girlies are pure Strand energy. They do their lipliner in the back row of a lecture, collecting late penalties on essays, and post Instagram stories like it’s their full-time job.
They’ve absolutely used the Maughan bathroom mirrors as ring lights. For them, university is a fashion show, and they’ll spend an hour blending before a 9am seminar on four hours sleep. At least they look incredible doing it.

Lego: The geeky student

Students who geek out about Lego advent calendars definitely study at Guy’s. Their favourite franchise is definitely Harry Potter or Star Wars, and their laptops are covered in stickers. Odds are they’re hard-working med students who are secretly still kids at heart. They love a structured hobby to keep them sane.
You’ll find them tucked away in New Hunt’s House studying away. They take BuzzFeed quizzes about which Hogwarts House they belong to, instead of revising for the exam they have in two days.

Coffee and tea: The cosy humanities girl

Those who choose a coffee or tea advent calendar are, without question, humanities students. They cannot function without their morning caffeine, and they carry a book everywhere they go.
Of course, their favourite shows are Gilmore Girls and Friends, both of which they watch instead of doing the 1,000 pages of reading due the next day. Whether they’re wandering the Shakespeare’s Globe, reading in the Maughan until 9pm, or sipping tea in a London cat café, they’re always on a cosy little solo adventure.
These caffeine-fuelled students are also most certainly commuter students. They read on the train because something has to get them through the trauma of rush hour on the central line.

Alcohol minis: The sports night warrior

Students who pick alcohol minis advent calendars are impulsive, chaotic and stay out until the sun rises. They are the most fun people you will ever meet and physically cannot say no to a last-minute Tuesday night club trip.

They want to savour their youth and make memories with their friends, even if it leaves them sleep deprived. Wednesday’s are for Sports Night carnage, weekends mean Soho or Shoreditch and yes, they have been to Spoons, Simmons and Heaven in a single night. They’ll turn up to seminars hungover, if they turn up at all, and somehow get a first on their coursework.

Self-care: The academic clean girl

You can spot a self-care advent calendar girl immediately. They rock a slick-back bun, a no-makeup-makeup look, and skin as dewy as grass on a summer’s day.
These are straight A clean girls who would rather spend the evening doing a gua sha routine than go on a night out. She is exhaustingly productive. Her folders have colour coded dividers for every module and she’s at the gym at 6am before her 9am seminar.
With a Stanley cup and Rhode lip gloss in hand, she’s the kind of student who makes you feel tired just by looking at her.
