The Tab

I’m a 20-year-old London student – here’s how I’ve saved £29k to buy a home with my partner

No takeaways, no shopping sprees, no excuses

Georgia French | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A young couple are hoping to beat Britain’s tough housing market by building a £40,000 house deposit fund before the end of 2027, putting them on course to buy their first home at just 19 and 20 years old.

Luree “Lu” Lento, a 20-year-old student from London South Bank university, and Alex Wakely, a 19-year-old estate agent from Tunbridge Wells have already amassed more than £29,000 in savings after making homeownership their main financial focus.

The pair, who have been together since their teenage years, are aiming to purchase a £300,000 Victorian terrace in a nearby village and say careful budgeting, rather than huge salaries, has been the key to their progress.

Putting aside £1,600 a month made all the difference

via SWNS

By consistently putting aside around £1,600 every month, they’ve managed to save roughly 40 per cent of their combined income and are now less than £11,000 away from their target. Their plan is to use £30,000 as a deposit, while keeping the remaining cash available for legal fees, renovation costs and unexpected expenses once they move in.

Together, Lu and Alex bring home around £54,000 a year, but say their saving success has come from changing everyday habits. Nights at the pub have become rare, shopping sprees are largely off the table and spontaneous purchases are carefully considered before any money is spent.

Lu, who is completing a degree apprenticeship in marketing, said the biggest breakthrough came when she started tracking every pound leaving her bank account.

She explained: “You need to be completely aware of what you’re spending. Things like coffees, subscriptions, lunches out and random purchases seem small individually but can add up to a huge amount over the course of a month.

“Once you know exactly where your money is going, it becomes much easier to work out what you can realistically save.”

Alex, who works as an estate agent, makes around £2,100 per month before commission. He pays £500 in rent while living in accommodation owned by a family friend and estimates his total monthly outgoings at around £1,060.

Meanwhile, Lu lives with her parents and spends approximately £480 each month on expenses, including her car, gym membership and beauty treatments from her monthly income of £1,672.

The result is that both can contribute roughly £800 each month directly into savings, treating those contributions as a non-negotiable expense rather than whatever money happens to be left over.

Alex said this approach is especially important because his income fluctuates with commission: “When your wages aren’t exactly the same every month, it helps to decide in advance what percentage you’re going to save.”

“I aim for around 40 per cent, but if I’ve had a particularly good month I’ll try to increase that to 50 per cent. The key is making savings the priority.”

The couple had to cut down on coffees and lunches out

via SWNS

While many people in their late teens spend freely on clothes, holidays and nights out, Lu says she now weighs up every purchase against the bigger goal of owning a home.

“I love shopping and buying clothes,” she admitted.

“But now I think about whether I’d rather have that item or put the money towards our future. If buying young is your goal, there are definitely sacrifices involved.”

According to the pair, some of the toughest spending habits to break have been the smallest ones.

Alex said: “It’s the daily purchases that catch people out. Grabbing a coffee, buying lunch while you’re out or picking up snacks doesn’t seem like much at the time, but it adds up surprisingly fast.”

Lu agreed, adding that frequent visits to places like Pret or buying treats on days off can quietly eat away at a savings target. Rather than spending heavily on travel and socialising, the couple say they have become more deliberate with how they use their money.

“We’ve had people tell us we’re too young and should be travelling more, but we’d rather make sacrifices now and enjoy the rewards later.”

Earning while on a degree apprenticeship helped a lot

They also credit their progress to starting early. The couple decided to focus seriously on getting onto the property ladder in January 2025 and have structured their finances around that goal ever since. Before combining their efforts in 2025, both had already developed saving habits individually.

Neither followed the traditional university route, allowing them to begin earning straight away without accumulating student debt.

Lu said: “I’m earning while studying through a degree apprenticeship, and Alex went directly into work. Not having student debt has definitely helped us get ahead financially.”

Through high-interest savings accounts, their money is growing

via SWNS

To maximise their savings, the couple spread their money across several accounts, including Lifetime ISAs, cash ISAs and investment accounts.

Lu currently has £7,704.10 in her Moneybox Lifetime ISA, while Alex has built up £9,046.70. Both have contributed the annual maximum of £4,000 this year, meaning they’ll each receive a £1,000 government bonus.

“The Lifetime ISA has been one of the best tools for us because of the government bonus. We also like keeping some money accessible in a cash ISA while earning interest, and we’re slowly building long-term investments too.”

Despite attracting criticism online from people who believe they should be spending more freely while they’re young, Lu and Alex remain committed to their plan.

“There’s often pressure to spend money to enjoy life but everyone’s priorities are different, and this is what matters to us.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The London Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured images via SWNS

More on: University
Georgia French | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Goldsmiths VC warns university could enter cash crisis by August 2027 as staff begin strike

graduate prospects Russell Group universities 2027

Imperial beats Oxford and Cambridge for graduate prospects – Queen Mary finishes last on 70 per cent

King’s College London student recalls terrifying moment car crashed outside Waterloo Campus

Latest

Cyber criminals access Nottingham University student data

Ellamaria Viscomi

A “significant amount” of data has been accessed.

Perrie Edwards Zayn split gut punch

Perrie Edwards reveals the final gut punch that came six months after her ‘hellish’ Zayn split

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was like the nail in the coffin’

Gracie Abrams has revealed the frustrating reason Paul Mescal almost ruined her career

Georgia French

She’s so down bad for Paul, it’s causing professional problems

Australian Bonnie Blue

I’m the Australian Bonnie Blue, and these are all the disgusting challenges I’ve already done

Hayley Soen

Yes, one included being with as many men in a day as possible

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

Kieran Galpin

‘She hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge’

We found old pictures of Ellie years before Love Island 2026 and she’s changed so much

Hayley Soen

I kind of love her with brown hair

Spot Manchester’s gay village in the new Channel 4 series

Alisa Pasha

Just in time for Pride Month, the series features some very recognisable LGBTQ+ venues

Royal Holloway student who won uni payout says lecturer liked harassment comments against him

Jessica Owen

A politics lecturer liked a comment calling for Brodie to ‘face justice in this life and the next’ after the university paid him compensation

I’m a 20-year-old London student – here’s how I’ve saved £29k to buy a home with my partner

Georgia French

No takeaways, no shopping sprees, no excuses

Student from Manchester put headaches down to exams before discovering brain tumour

Alisa Pasha

Her family are now trying to raise £100,000 for further treatment

Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Kieran Galpin

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on my bingo card

Why bins look a certain way

TikTok has only just learned why certain bins look this way, and it makes so much sense

Hayley Soen

Now I’ve been told it’s so obvious

purpose lines on palms

Wait, the lines on your palms aren’t random and now I feel a bit silly for not knowing

Suchismita Ghosh

They actually have a very important purpose

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway calls out family’s reaction after aborting baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

He claims ‘her family has been nowhere to be found’

What happened to gay YouTubers Johntae and Eric? They went from ‘super couple’ to life in prison

Kieran Galpin

Well, that got incredibly dark

George reveals what Love Island’s Lorenzo is actually like in real life after mixed vibes

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work him out

Sydney Sweeney X-rated Cassie scenes Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney justifies the endless X-rated Cassie scenes in Euphoria after huge backlash

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Look, I’m playing a character’

All the disturbing details hidden in Obsession that were almost too dark to notice

Caitlyn Wright

The hidden meaning behind Bear’s name is clever

George

George’s catty response to being called a Love Island ‘jump scare’, as he opens up on sudden exit

Kieran Galpin

‘Everyone’s striving to be relevant’