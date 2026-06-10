The Tab

Royal Holloway student who won uni payout says lecturer liked harassment comments against him

A politics lecturer liked a comment calling for Brodie to ‘face justice in this life and the next’ after the university paid him compensation

Jessica Owen | News
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A Royal Holloway student who received a university payout and written apology after a High Court case says a politics lecturer has since liked Instagram comments calling for him to “face justice in this life and the next.”

Brodie Mitchell, a 20-year-old law and politics student, says he will not hesitate to take further legal action under the Equality Act 2010 if he believes the university is continuing to allow staff to “bully a pro-Israel student out of his education.”

Brodie Mitchell was suspended from his studies after an altercation at the university’s Freshers’ Fair saw him comparing another students’ headscarf to a “tea towel.”

After he began a High Court law suit against the university, the institution offered him a written apology and gave him  an undisclosed as a “gesture of goodwill.” Brodie was also allowed to return to his studies, and the case was settled in April.

Brodie has now called out staff in the university’s politics department after lecturer Nat Rutherford liked two Instagram comments criticising both Brodie Mitchell and the university’s decision to make a pay out. He believes the university is allowing staff to attempt to “bully [him] out of an education.”

The comments were made under a video released by Huda El-Jamal, the president of the university’s Friends of Palestine society, and the student involved in the altercation with Brodie.

Brodie has described them as “highly inflammatory” comments in a statement made to The London Tab.

Huda claimed in the video that Brodie “lied” about the circumstances of their argument, which she describes as a “racist, Islamaphobic attack,” and said Brodie has since participated in a “smear campaign” against her by approaching several media sources about the incident.

Brodie identifies as a non-Jewish Zionist. He claims that, upon walking past the Friends of Palestine stand at the university’s Freshers’ Fair, he was called a “wannabe Jew” by Huda, and was asked why he wasn’t wearing a Jewish yarmulke or kippah.

He then responded by asking “why are you wearing a tea towel on your head?” The comment referred to Huda’s keffiyah, or headscarf, and was reported to the university by Huda.

Huda claimed in her video that she did not make the comments she is accused of, and said the university “crumble[d] under pressure” by awarding Brodie an undisclosed sum.

A comment under Huda’s video says the university should “bring the same energy” it had in paying Brodie to “the victim of said student who is being smeared on national television and throughout the media for following your procedures.” It described Brodie’s comments as “racist” and “Islamophobic.”

A comment made under Huda El-Jamal’s Instagram video, liked by Dr Nat Rutherford

This comment was liked by Dr Nat Rutherford, a politics lecturer at the university.

Dr Rutherford also liked a comment that said called for Brodie to “face justice in this life and the next.”

He also says these comments appeared aside other comments that called for him to “get jumped.”

Brodie describes Dr Rutherford’s liking of the comment as “a member of academic staff in a position of authority… publicly endorsing targeted harassment against a student because of his protected pro-Israel philosophical beliefs.”

He says he has received “death threats, sustained online abuse, and real-world incidents, including someone throwing a cup of liquid at [him] on Egham Hill” since the incident.

A comment made under Huda El-Jamal’s Instagram video, liked by Dr Nat Rutherford

Brodie reported Dr Rutherford’s online activity to Dr Kaat Smets, the head of Royal Holloway’s politics department.

In an email seen by The London Tab, he described Dr Rutherford’s activity as “shocking and disgraceful.”

“A staff member in a position of power liking and thereby lending credibility to this material is not neutral academic opinion,” he said. “It is actively contributing to harassment and a hostile, intimidating, and degrading environment for students who support Israel.”

Brodie also alleged politics department staff sent emails to Huda El-Jamal, offering her the “full backing” of the entire department prior to his case being settled outside of court. He claimed these emails were seen in court disclosures.

Dr Smets responded to Brodie’s email by inviting him to a meeting with herself and Dr Rutherford, in which Dr Rutherford would “like to explain what has happened and offer an apology.” Dr Smets also said they would “appreciate the opportunity to tell [Brodie] what actions have been taken” following Brodie’s email.

Brodie agreed to a meeting, and also requested a “written explanation” from Dr Rutherford of “why he liked those specific comments,” as well as a “written apology” and “details of any actions already taken (or to be taken) regarding staff social media conduct and preventing hostile environments in the politics department.” He requested these to be made ahead of the meeting.

Dr Smets initially did not respond to Brodie’s request. However, upon his repeated inquiry, he was issued an official letter by the university apologising for any “unintended impression” created by a staff member “inadvertently” engaging with social media comments.

A letter received by Brodie Mitchell in response to his request for a written explanation and apology from Dr Nat Rutherford

Brodie argued this letter “falls far short of the personal explanation and apology” he expected.

He told The London Tab he believes the university is allowing staff to “bully a pro-Israel student out of his education.” He said he will “have no hesitation in taking legal action again under the Equality Act 2010 for harassment and failure to protect a student with protected philosophical beliefs” if he believes this is continuing.

Brodie also claimed this incident highlights “ongoing institutional bias and two tier-treatment” at Royal Holloway.

A spokesperson for Royal Holloway, University of London: “We do not comment in detail on individual cases. We take all concerns about colleague conduct and student wellbeing seriously and act in line with our policies and legal obligations.

“We are committed to supporting a respectful environment for all students and colleagues, including respecting lawful protected beliefs and freedom of expression within the law.”

Nat Rutherford, Kaat Smets and Huda El-Jamal were contacted for comment.

Featured images via LinkedIn and Canva

Jessica Owen | News
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