Gracie Abrams has revealed the frustrating reason Paul Mescal almost ruined her career

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For an artist who built her career on yearning, heartbreak and sending texts she probably shouldn’t have sent, Gracie Abrams says the biggest threat to her songwriting career wasn’t an ex-boyfriend. In fact, it was Paul Mescal.

The singer has opened up about a surprising fear lurking behind one of Hollywood’s most-watched relationships: That being genuinely happy with Paul Mescal would leave her with nothing left to say.

In a candid new interview with Vogue, Gracie admitted she panicked when her relationship with Paul became something she’d rarely experienced before – secure.

“I was worried feeling secure and stable was threatening my drive to write music,” she said. “It freaked me out.”

Gracie said dating Paul is like reading ‘the greatest book ever’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

For a while now, Gracie’s entire brand has long revolved around romantic chaos, crushing insecurity and devastating breakups. Fans have spent years dissecting her lyrics for clues about former relationships, but now the singer is facing a very different dilemma: What happens when the drama disappears?

According to Gracie, the answer isn’t entirely clear. The singer described feeling “talked out” after the release of The Secret of Us, while simultaneously navigating a relationship that appears worlds away from the turbulent romances that inspired much of her earlier work.

And when she talks about Paul, she sounds completely gone. Speaking about spending time with her Oscar-nominated boyfriend while he filmed Hamnet in London, Gracie said: “It feels like every day you come home and read the greatest book ever”.

Not exactly helping the allegations that she’s down bad.

When did Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal start dating?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams)

The couple first sparked rumours in June 2024 after being repeatedly spotted together in London, before becoming one of the most obsessively-followed celebrity pairings online. Since then, fans have been desperate for details, despite both stars keeping things notoriously private.

Paul, in particular, has drawn a hard line around public discussion of his relationships, following years of scrutiny over his romance with Phoebe Bridgers and speculations of lingering feelings between himself and Normal People co-star, Daisy Edgar Jones.

But Gracie’s latest comments may be the clearest indication yet of just how serious things have become. After all, this isn’t someone worrying that a relationship will end. This is someone worrying it might actually work.

And for a songwriter whose biggest hits have come from emotional devastation, that may be the most terrifying plot twist of all.

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