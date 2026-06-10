We found old pictures of Ellie years before Love Island 2026 and she’s changed so much

3 hours ago

We have found a whole host of old pictures of Ellie before she entered the Love Island 2026 villa, and you guessed it, the transformation she has had is huge. Every year there are Islanders who have had glow-ups that deserve studying, and Ellie this year is now one of them.

24-year-old Ellie Chadwick is a real estate videographer, from West Lothian. “I like confidence, but the minute you breach cocky? The door is there. No thank you,” she said ahead of the show. Ellie then explained her type is “simple… tall, dark and handsome. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. It’s a classic for a reason. Nice teeth, nice tattoos, partial to a blonde as well. Pretty face. Look like you’re going to break my heart but like, please don’t.”

She might be partial to a blonde herself, but in photos of her that have resurfaced since she has been in the villa, her signature blonde wasn’t always a thing.

Ellie shared some photos on TikTok from when she was 18, so around six years ago now, and she had brown hair. She also looked like a totally different person. The photos were taken when she was in college.

Ellie also has a few old photos still active on her Instagram. One of these is from 2020, around the same time, and shows her on a night out with a friend. A further picture showed that she hasn’t always had long hair either, she once had a short bob.

Since she’s been on the show, everyone has compared her current look to Molly-Mae, and I can’t lie, I really do see it. But these throwback pics really don’t have the same resemblance at all.

In her old pictures, Ellie’s makeup vibe was completely different too. She’s giving 2010s chic. Remember glitter cut creases and huge strip eyelashes? I miss those days.

I barely recognised her!

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