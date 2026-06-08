Right, just how many of the Love Island 2026 cast members are actually from Kent?

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We appear to be in a new era of Love Island casting: Loads of the 2026 cast are from Kent. There are so many Kent natives in the villa they’ve nicknamed it the “Kent terrace” and had conversations in what they’ve called “Kent corner”.

It all started with Aidan, and then his brother entering the villa too. From there, the Islanders have joked that everyone in the villa is from the same place. And they’re not far from wrong. There are a *lot* of Islanders who are from the same place. Casting really does need to widen its search radius.

So, here’s a rundown of everyone in the villa right now who is actually from the wonderful place that is Kent.

Who in the cast of Love Island 2026 is from Kent?

All of this talk of everyone in the villa being from Kent got started when Aidan’s brother Kavan first entered the villa. This meant Aidan (from Kent) and his brother (from Kent) were both in there together. The joke of needing a “Kent corner” in the villa came with the addition of bombshell Yasmin, who is from Broadstairs, in Kent.

But the trio aren’t the only ones. Detective Lola is also from Kent. She lives in Margate. Prior to the villa, Lola was working in the police force in Kent, but, she left her detective job just before the show.

So, we currently have four cast members who are from Kent. Honourable mention to Priya, who is from Surrey, that borders Kent. Nearly five, then.

Maybe Love Island will keep this as a running joke and add a few more Islanders, too? If they do, I’ll be the first to let you know.

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