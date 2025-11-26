Omg! Keye wants Davide back after their Grindr-induced split, and now his MAFS hubby has responded

1 hour ago

Keye has admitted that he wants to get back with his MAFS UK husband, Davide, after their marriage broke down due to the almost cliched interruption of Grindr.

Keye and Davide were solid throughout much of the MAFS experiment, that was, until cats came into the picture. Cracks started to show, and while both grooms said yes at the final vows, they revealed their breakup shortly after the episode aired. Soon enough, it emerged that Keye had been on Grindr – classic! There were other issues, too, and it ultimately ended with Keye blocking his husband on Instagram.

Despite all that drama, Keye admitted that he would happily take Davide back, explaining: “I’m not going to pretend if he didn’t knock on the door and asked for me back now I wouldn’t be going back.”

Well, Davide has now responded. Is there a chance for a rekindling? Um, probs not.

MAFS UK’s Davide was asked about Keye’s lingering feelings

At a recent beauty event, where Davide and Leigh were giving away one of the awards, The Sun asked him about Keye’s comments on the podcast. Though his husband seemed keen for round two, Davide’s response was a masterclass in public relations.

Chuckling, he said: “I think our story is done. I think once trust is broken, it cannot be repaired. But again I wish him all the best and I hope honestly he finds peace and someone that would love him for him because he’s a great guy.”

Well, that settles that. “I hope he finds peace” might be my new favourite response.

In the comments, people were pretty pro-Davide, as one person wrote: “Keye was too much of a snob for him. They had problems after Keye saw that he lived in a small house share. He couldn’t help himself; that’s why he kicked off about the cats.”

“He’s such a lovely man. Keye messed up big time,” another said.

A third wrote: “Keye lost a diamond. Loving the self-confidence in Davide.”

Ah well, we move. We’ve still got Abi and John.

Featured image credit: Channel 4 and The Sun/TikTok