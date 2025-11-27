The Tab

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

Jessica Owen | News

Manchester City Council has promised that a “new pride festival” will take place in 2026, despite Manchester Pride declaring bankruptsy in October.

The council said that this year’s event will return, adn will be “home-made” and “co-designed” with Manchester’s LGBTQ+ community.

Following the event’s trustees placing the organisation into voluntary liquidation, counsellor Bev Craig shared the city would still host Pride 2026.

Yesterday, a motion approved by all counsellors stated that Manchester town hall will “work with the LGBTQ+ community in a transparent process” for the event’s creation.

Town hall has already began working with performers’ union Equity to support the artists who are still yet to receive payment for the 2025 event.

Councillor Pat Karney said that the event should return to its roots with a “home-made approach,” while the motion said the council would “launch a city-wide taskforce to shape Manchester Pride 2026.”

“We don’t need to pay for Hollywood stars to come to Manchester at exorbitant rates,” Counsellor Karney said.

“The artists in this city are fantastic. They really are. We will work very hard for a successful Pride in 2026.”

It was Counsellor Alan Good who first suggested the “new” pride events should be created in collaboration with local communities.

“I think Manchester Pride became a bit of a money-grabbig event that became rootless,” he told Manchester Evening News.

“This model of running Pride is broken. The rise of smaller local Prides is testament to that. Didsbury Pride, Whalley Range Pride, and Salford Pride are amazing local Prides and a reaction to what was going on.”

More information on Manchester Pride 2026 is expected to be released soon.

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Uni of Manchester and MMU partner up for graduate discounts on postgraduate courses

Manchester Christmas markets ranked second in UK for boosting small businesses

Latest

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Harrison Brocklehurst

The cast had so many dramas and controversies in the years it took to release

mary bonnet selling sunset season nine and also the dreaded flowers

Mary Bonnet *finally* addresses her controversial conduct in Selling Sunset season nine

Claudia Cox

‘I would do things differently’

Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement

Stranger Things season five cursed

Scandals and boycotts: Why Stranger Things season five felt like the show had been cursed

Harrison Brocklehurst

The cast had so many dramas and controversies in the years it took to release

mary bonnet selling sunset season nine and also the dreaded flowers

Mary Bonnet *finally* addresses her controversial conduct in Selling Sunset season nine

Claudia Cox

‘I would do things differently’

Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!