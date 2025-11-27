Mary Bonnet *finally* addresses her controversial conduct in Selling Sunset season nine

3 hours ago

Season nine of Selling Sunset was really not Mary Bonnet’s finest moment. Netflix viewers were a bit bewildered by how much she seemed to care about some flowers. Chrishell has also hinted on her socials that Mary had more disagreements with her and Chelsea behind-the-scenes. Mary has finally spoken out about the way she came across in season nine, and what she regrets.

Mary Bonnet outlined her thought process from the time when she filmed Selling Sunset to Bustle. “Everything else seemed like a bigger deal because I was just shaken by it,” she said, “for a couple [of] weeks, I was barely sleeping because I kept thinking [the robbers were] going to come back. I was just on edge. Anything would set me off.

“I think everyone knows, from nine seasons of the show, that I’m extremely level-headed and a mediator, always seeing both sides of everything. I don’t overreact.”

Mary insists (as does Chrishell) that there was more to her feud with Chelsea which wasn’t included int he show. “Over the past year and a half, there’s a lot that’s happened publicly and privately. Not everything makes the edits, not everything is even filmed.”

She continued: “Some things have happened that I have definitely been hurt by and don’t agree with. Out of respect for Chelsea, I won’t go into details about what happened and why I was shaken, but there was more to the story.”

Mary has now admitted that the flowers might not have been such an issue as she felt they were at the time. She said: “Obviously, I would do things differently because I’m in a better headspace. Like, flowers are flowers. Normally, I’d be like, ‘That was unexpected… okay, thank you.’ But in the moment, I got upset at production, not at Chelsea. Then they made me talk to her at the dinner and discuss it, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to.’ There were a lot of things that happened like that.”

Chrishell has suggested the constant cast drama led to her leaving Selling Sunset. She told Variety: “This isn’t the place for me.” Chelsea is “undecided” about whether she would return for tenth season, if Netflix were to renew Selling Sunset.

Featured image via Netflix.