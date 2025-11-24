Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

2 hours ago

Almost two weeks after Chrishell Stause dramatically announced she would quit Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim has finally spoken about her exit.

Chrishell announced on 7th November that she was done with the Netflix show. She’d explained on Instagram that she wasn’t happy with the other cast members, or the way the show was edited.

Jason has suggested he, Chrishell and Netflix haven’t worked out the details of her departure yet. He told Us Weekly: “She’s a grown woman. She can make her own decisions and what’s best for her. I think everyone on the cast should be making their own [decisions], “Right now [she is still working for the Oppenheim Group]. That’s another decision that she’ll make.”

Chrishell hasn’t cut all ties with The Oppenheim Group (yet). It’s still listed as the brokerage responsible for her licence on the Californian Department of Real Estate website. She has one active-contract listing up at the moment, alongside Jason. It’s for a $6 million site in Beverly Hills.

Jason made it sound as if Chrishell’s departure from Selling Sunset wasn’t 100 per cent set in stone yet. He continued: “It certainly wouldn’t come from me [if she left]. I leave it to everyone to figure out. And of course, there’s also Netflix and production, who have a say too. So I try my best to not make decisions, if that makes sense.”

Apparently, “every option is still under consideration” about the cast for a potential season 10 of Selling Sunset. If the show does get renewed, Jason would like it to have a very different vibe to season nine. “I don’t like it. I want to get it back to real estate. We can create a really, really amazing show without anything below the belt… I think there should be a fun show — like an escape show — for people to watch. Not a show that turns people off or divides people. That’s ridiculous.”

Chrishell might not be the only one of Jason’s agents to exit Selling Sunset. Chelsea and Emma have said they are undecided about whether they would return to the show. Nicole’s future on the show is uncertain after Jason “fired” her (or not).

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.