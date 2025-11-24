The Tab
Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Apparently she still works there?!

Almost two weeks after Chrishell Stause dramatically announced she would quit Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim has finally spoken about her exit.

Chrishell announced on 7th November that she was done with the Netflix show.  She’d explained on Instagram that she wasn’t happy with the other cast members, or the way the show was edited.

Jason has suggested he, Chrishell and Netflix haven’t worked out the details of her departure yet. He told Us Weekly: “She’s a grown woman. She can make her own decisions and what’s best for her. I think everyone on the cast should be making their own [decisions], “Right now [she is still working for the Oppenheim Group]. That’s another decision that she’ll make.”

Chrishell hasn’t cut all ties with The Oppenheim Group (yet). It’s still listed as the brokerage responsible for her licence on the Californian Department of Real Estate website. She has one active-contract listing up at the moment, alongside Jason. It’s for a $6 million site in Beverly Hills.

Jason made it sound as if Chrishell’s departure from Selling Sunset wasn’t 100 per cent set in stone yet. He continued: “It certainly wouldn’t come from me [if she left]. I leave it to everyone to figure out. And of course, there’s also Netflix and production, who have a say too. So I try my best to not make decisions, if that makes sense.”

Apparently, “every option is still under consideration” about the cast for a potential season 10 of Selling Sunset. If the show does get renewed, Jason would like it to have a very different vibe to season nine. “I don’t like it. I want to get it back to real estate. We can create a really, really amazing show without anything below the belt… I think there should be a fun show — like an escape show — for people to watch. Not a show that turns people off or divides people. That’s ridiculous.”

Chrishell might not be the only one of Jason’s agents to exit Selling Sunset. Chelsea and Emma have said they are undecided about whether they would return to the show. Nicole’s future on the show is uncertain after Jason “fired” her (or not).

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to

