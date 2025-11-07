The Tab
chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Breaking news: Chrishell Stause has confirmed she won’t be returning for another season of Selling Sunset. She’s now she’s airing out all her grievances with how season nine was edited. Here are the most staged scenes of Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell.

Two scenes were actually filmed a year before the rest

Back in September 2024, Chrishell posted pics from when she filmed scenes for season eight, that didn’t make the final edit. It looks like two of these scenes were actually used in season nine instead.

So, Chrishell’s house viewing with Tinashe in episode seven, and that painful scene from episode four in which Emma made Chelsea and Chrishell have lunch with her new boyfriend Blake Davis really happened a year before the rest of those episodes.

chrishell and tinashe selling sunset staged

See, the outfits match up
(Image via Netflix)

Chrishell slammed the argument with Sandra for being ‘fake’ and ‘annoying’

Remember when Chrishell showed the new agent Sandra Vergara around a house? We saw Sandra ask Chrishell whether she liked her, then Chrishell randomly revealed that her former assistant had claimed Sandra once keyed her car. (Sandra denies keying any cars, fyi.)

Chrishell aired her grievances on her Instagram story about how staged this whole scene was. “I was told the point of this scene was because Sandra had said something about me not being nice to her while filming, so they wanted her to tell me. I had no idea what she was going to say, because this was news to me.

chrishell selling sunset staged scenes

Well, there’s a reason for these facial expressions, then
(Image via Netflix)

“But it if looks like I’m being fake, it’s because I was. I was highly annoyed to have to do this storyline again when I hadn’t done anything to her. On top of her not even having a license at the time.

“‘Hey Chrishell!’, she mocked, “‘We are going to throw a fake realtor at you and even though you took her to lunch, she told the other girls you were mean to her, so now we need to follow that up.’ Annoying.”

By the way, Sandra does now have a licence through The Oppenheim Group (but she didn’t when the main ten episodes of Selling Sunset season nine were filmed).

She claims key context was cut out of the reunion

Chrishell and Chelsea listening to Emma talk about her boyfriend(Image via Netflix)

Chrishell and Chelsea listening to Emma talk about her boyfriend
(Image via Netflix)

Chrishell claims cast members laughed at a joke about pronouns in the reunion, but this was cut out.

In case you’d forgotten – three former employees of Bre Tiesi are suing her over her alleged behaviour towards them. Bre’s lawyers are denying all the allegations of wrongdoing.

Chrishell has said on Instagram she and other cast members “aren’t allowed to talk about Bre’s lawsuit or it gets cut”. Apparently, Chrishell wanted to bring up elements of the lawsuit in the reunion episode, but the conversation didn’t go in that direction.

She told Variety: “Instead of letting Bre control the narrative so that she could fix her image, it would have been nice if I had been able to speak from a place of truth, receipts and things that are already in public knowledge that you can find on the internet. It would have been nice if I had that wherewithal to have a conversation with her because we had not been able to have one all season.”

Bre has not commented on the lawsuit, and The Tab has previously reached out to her management for comment.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The savage reason Heather isn’t on Selling Sunset anymore, and what she’s doing now

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Latest

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’