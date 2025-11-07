The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

Breaking news: Chrishell Stause has confirmed she won’t be returning for another season of Selling Sunset. She’s now she’s airing out all her grievances with how season nine was edited. Here are the most staged scenes of Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell.

Two scenes were actually filmed a year before the rest

Back in September 2024, Chrishell posted pics from when she filmed scenes for season eight, that didn’t make the final edit. It looks like two of these scenes were actually used in season nine instead.

So, Chrishell’s house viewing with Tinashe in episode seven, and that painful scene from episode four in which Emma made Chelsea and Chrishell have lunch with her new boyfriend Blake Davis really happened a year before the rest of those episodes.

Chrishell slammed the argument with Sandra for being ‘fake’ and ‘annoying’

Remember when Chrishell showed the new agent Sandra Vergara around a house? We saw Sandra ask Chrishell whether she liked her, then Chrishell randomly revealed that her former assistant had claimed Sandra once keyed her car. (Sandra denies keying any cars, fyi.)

Chrishell aired her grievances on her Instagram story about how staged this whole scene was. “I was told the point of this scene was because Sandra had said something about me not being nice to her while filming, so they wanted her to tell me. I had no idea what she was going to say, because this was news to me.

“But it if looks like I’m being fake, it’s because I was. I was highly annoyed to have to do this storyline again when I hadn’t done anything to her. On top of her not even having a license at the time.

“‘Hey Chrishell!’, she mocked, “‘We are going to throw a fake realtor at you and even though you took her to lunch, she told the other girls you were mean to her, so now we need to follow that up.’ Annoying.”

By the way, Sandra does now have a licence through The Oppenheim Group (but she didn’t when the main ten episodes of Selling Sunset season nine were filmed).

She claims key context was cut out of the reunion

Chrishell claims cast members laughed at a joke about pronouns in the reunion, but this was cut out.

In case you’d forgotten – three former employees of Bre Tiesi are suing her over her alleged behaviour towards them. Bre’s lawyers are denying all the allegations of wrongdoing.

Chrishell has said on Instagram she and other cast members “aren’t allowed to talk about Bre’s lawsuit or it gets cut”. Apparently, Chrishell wanted to bring up elements of the lawsuit in the reunion episode, but the conversation didn’t go in that direction.

She told Variety: “Instead of letting Bre control the narrative so that she could fix her image, it would have been nice if I had been able to speak from a place of truth, receipts and things that are already in public knowledge that you can find on the internet. It would have been nice if I had that wherewithal to have a conversation with her because we had not been able to have one all season.”

Bre has not commented on the lawsuit, and The Tab has previously reached out to her management for comment.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.

Featured images via Netflix.