An investigation into which Selling Sunset cast members are *actually* licensed realtors

In season nine of Selling Sunset, the case spent infinitely more time feuding over flowers and party invites than they spent actually selling houses. Erm, well there’s a good reason we haven’t seen some of them sell a house lately. They don’t actually have a licence to do so. Oops.

Here is an extensive investigation into which Selling Sunset season nine cast members are actually licensed realtors in 2025 (and which appear to be sticking around on the show for vibes).

Alanna Gold

She is an actual real estate agent (although “Alanna Gold” is not the actual name on it). Alanna did legit work in real estate for several years before she was cast on Selling Sunset. She used to be part of the Westside Estate Agency. Her licence dates back to July 2020, and is under her maiden name “Alanna Whittaker”.

Amanza Smith

Erm, there’s a very good reason Amanza doesn’t appear to have sold a house for several seasons of Selling Sunset. She’s not qualified to do so. Amanza only received her realtor licence in March 2020. That’s after season two of Selling Sunset was filmed. Her licence expired in March 2024 – around the time season eight was filmed.

Amanza has a slightly different job title to the other cast members. The Oppenheim Group website calls her a “realtor associate / interior design consultant”.

She’s painted plenty of pictures lately, so I’m guessing she’s prioritising her art over selling houses.

Bre Tiesi

Yup, Bre has been qualified since 2017. She worked at Forward Beverly Hills for three years before joining the Selling Sunset squad.

Brett Oppenheim

He and Jason definitely know their stuff. Brett technically works for Oppenheim Real Estate not The Oppenheim Group now. This doesn’t seem to have prevented him from being involved in the Nicole drama.

Chelsea Lazkani

Erm, remember how at the end of season nine, Chelsea made a big fuss about how she was going to stay at The Oppenheim Group whether the other agents liked it or not, because she cared so much about real estate?

Well, it appears Chelsea’s plans have changed, because she’s not actually qualified to sell real estate anymore. Her licence expired on 28th June 2025.

Chrishell Stause

She received her licence in 2016, and it’s good until 2028.

Emma Hernan

Emma has been qualified to sell real estate since 2019. How qualified she is to sell empanadas is an entirely separate matter xxx.

Jason Oppenheim

Can confirm that Jason received his licence in 2009. He’s a qualified broker, and the designated officer for The Oppenheim Group.

Mary Bonnet

She has a more important job title than the other realtors in the Selling Sunset cast. Mary is the vice president of The Oppenheim Group. She’s had a salesperson licence since 2009.

Nicole Young

She’s been licensed since 2016. Although Brett and Jason dramatically “fired” Nicole in season nine, she still has an active listing on The Oppenheim Group website.

Sandra Vergara

Erm, so Sandra is a qualified realtor… now. She received her licence on 15th May 2025. Filming for season nine of Selling Sunset reportedly wrapped in February. So, Sandra Vergara was not actually a qualified real estate agent while she was on Selling Sunset. She did have her licence by the time the reunion was filmed in August, though.

Sandra doesn’t actually have any listings in The Oppenheim Group website at the moment.

Chrishell recently complained about the producers instructing her to film certain scenes with Sandra, who she branded “a fake realtor”.

Featured images via Netflix.