Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

2 days ago

On season nine of Selling Sunset, the agent Chelsea Lazkani commits the grievous sin of *gasp* sending Mary Bonnet flowers. We saw Mary question whether this gesture was genuine, then get very upset about the whole thing. For, like, five episodes. Mary has now explained why she was really so upset about the flowers on Selling Sunset. It all makes more sense now.

Remember, on Selling Sunset, Chelsea sent Mary the flowers after hearing Mary’s house had been robbed. Mary explained to US Weekly that she was so shocked by the flower delivery because she wasn’t aware Chelsea knew about the robbery, or even where Mary would be. That made her question whether Chelsea and the producers had planned the flower delivery.

Mary said the robbery “was just an invasion of the security of my space.”. She continued: “That was very, very difficult, which is why I got so upset about the flowers. I was on edge because of the robbery and then the flowers came, and I was like, ‘Chelsea didn’t even know when I was filming. She doesn’t know my address.’

“So I got a little mad — or a lot mad — but I feel like I gave my all to this show. I really understand that this is what we signed up for so I really let them in on a lot of things and I work with them. But this one, I was a bit on edge.”

That’s why her emotions about this were so strong. Apparently Mary and Chelsea also had more beef that didn’t make the final edit of Selling Sunset season nine. That would explain why their reactions to some of the events we’d seen on camera seemed a bit, erm, extreme.

