The savage reason Heather isn’t on Selling Sunset anymore, and what she’s doing now

In Selling Sunset season nine, there saw a brief appearance from a very unexpected person – Heather! The real estate agent left the show after season seven, but hang on a minute, why did she actually leave? Here’s a little recap.

So, Heather was a permanent part of the cast from season one right the way through to season seven. She only appeared in the first few episode of the seventh season though, because she was heavily pregnant. Heather then went on maternity leave, and never got a call to come back to the show. Savage!

She told E! News: “Season seven is filming right now, but I’ve been off on maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work. So far I have not been called back. It’s been a little frustrating. I’ve been there from the pilot, from the beginning. So [I’m] not sure what’s been going on.”

In November 2023, Heather confirmed the had left the show for good in a TikTok video, writing: “Everything happens how it’s meant to… and we all have a plan. It’s bittersweet not to be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experience I had.”

The following month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Heather wouldn’t be returning to Selling Sunset for season eight.

Now, the 38-year-old has two of her own house-renovation TV shows called The Flipping El Moussas and The Flip Off with her husband Tarek, and she’s much happier without the show. She also has her own makeup brand Heather Rae Essentials, and welcomed her son Tristan Jay El Moussa in 2023. He’s now two years old.

“It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek. We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours. With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job real estate. It was hard to do anything else,” she said on The Skinny Confidential podcast.

“In the beginning, it was all fun, not crazy drama, we were all friends, any drama was just it was simple. Then it just got worse and worse and worse, they started adding in more girls, it just became out of control, and I mean there’d be days I came home to him crying from the stress of filming.”

