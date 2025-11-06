The Tab
Selling Sunset agent Emma Hernan and boyfriend Blake

A full timeline of the on-off relationship between Selling Sunset’s Emma and boyfriend Blake

They’ve broken up and got back together three times

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Selling Sunset season nine has pretty much revolved around Emma Hernan and her boyfriend Blake Davis. It’s been the catalyst for Emma’s fallings out with Chrishell and Chelsea, and was basically the only thing the reunion episode gave air time to.

And for the most part, their relationship has been messy. It would appear Emma has been very back and forth with wondering if she wants to be with a rich man who doesn’t eat vegetables, or just single.

So here is a full timeline of whirlwind relationship Selling Sunset agent Emma Hernan and her boyfriend Blake have had.

Emma and Blake first started dating in 2024

It’s not completely clear when Emma and Blake first started dating, but it was around early 2024. Blake met Emma’s friends Chrishell and Chelsea during Selling Sunset season nine, but the meet up was initially filmed for season eight, so was actually filmed an entire year earlier than we were made to believe.

Selling Sunset season eight was filmed between January and March 2024, so they were definitely dating then.

He first posted about her in April 2024

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Davis (@beachboybd)

Blake first posted about Emma on Instagram in April 2024. He shared some loved-up photos of them together, with no caption.

They appear to have broken up around February 2025

Emma and Blake lasted for around a year before they first called things off. Everything looked good between them before Valentine’s Day really took a turn. Blake posted a gushy post all about Emma, and she didn’t even comment on it. Next thing you know she’s posting about being single.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from me and my fur besties!!!” she said, alongside a bunch of cat pics. A week later, she dropped bikini pics with the caption: “In a relationship with: My passport.” Chrishell commented: “No dusties allowed.” This was probably the initial break up we saw on Selling Sunset season nine, which is reported to have wrapped filming around the same time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Davis (@beachboybd)

They were back together by May 2025

By May, they were back on. The pair were posting photos of them away together for Blake’s birthday, and this was when Chrishell famously referred to Emma’s “MAGA boyfriend” in an Instagram post.

But then Emma and Blake split up again in July 2025

Just two months later, it was all over once again. In July, TMZ reported the feud with Chrishell and Blake had made Emma see “a side of him that turned her all the way off.” Blake was reportedly desperately trying to win her back but – at the time – she wasn’t having any of it.

The reunion was filmed when they weren’t together

When the Selling Sunset season nine reunion was filmed, Emma and Blake were not together. That explains her comments about him “not being likeable” and her saying she sometimes casually ghosts him for three months.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Davis (@beachboybd)

As of today, they are back together

As of right now, Emma and Blake are back on. This is exhausting. Blake’s Instagram basically serves as a shrine to Emma, and they’ve been holidaying on his yacht. Emma’s apparently still not friends with Chrishell, or Chelsea, all because of this.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @beachboyd.

