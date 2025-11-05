The Tab
Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Mary Bonnet is one of the many Selling Sunset agents we’ve seen have a huge transformation in front of our very eyes. She’s been on the show since day one, and has changed loads.

People always talk about her looks changing as each season gets released. The girls are always joking about getting work done, and spending their hard earned cash on Botox and filler. So naturally, people at home wonder who has had what.

Whilst Mary has never publicly spoken about plastic surgery, it’s been rumoured that she may have had fillers and Botox in her face, and lip fillers. A surgeon has also said they believe Mary has had a nose job, as “her nose appears thinner across the bridge, and the tip and nostrils appear to be smaller than in older images.”

She might not have spoken about it too much, but Mary was one of the agents who got Botox on-screen during the show, for *that* famous Burgers and Botox open house. So yeah, she’s definitely had work done.

Mary all the way back in the day

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary Bonnet (@themarybonnet)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary Bonnet (@themarybonnet)

Mary has changed loads from old pictures on her Instagram, as well as pictures from when she was first on the show. She really gives us a new era all the time. She’s sported brown hair in the past, and has pictures from all the way back when she was dating Jason Oppenheim.

Mary in season one of Selling Sunset

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

via Netflix

Going back to season one of Selling Sunset is quite jarring, everything looks so different! The girlies don’t wear their now signature wild outfits, and just the overall framing and vibe of the show is different. I miss it, can’t lie.

Mary now

As of today, Mary is looking younger than ever, with perfect white teeth, and full lips. Her skin looks amazing.

A real journey!

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell reveals where she stands with Bre after $12m lawsuit from staff

People didn’t recognise Nicole on Selling Sunset, so here’s her enormous transformation

Chelsea Lazkani before and after Selling Sunset

Everything Selling Sunset’s Chelsea has said about her huge transformation over the years

Latest

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub