Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Mary Bonnet is one of the many Selling Sunset agents we’ve seen have a huge transformation in front of our very eyes. She’s been on the show since day one, and has changed loads.

People always talk about her looks changing as each season gets released. The girls are always joking about getting work done, and spending their hard earned cash on Botox and filler. So naturally, people at home wonder who has had what.

Whilst Mary has never publicly spoken about plastic surgery, it’s been rumoured that she may have had fillers and Botox in her face, and lip fillers. A surgeon has also said they believe Mary has had a nose job, as “her nose appears thinner across the bridge, and the tip and nostrils appear to be smaller than in older images.”

She might not have spoken about it too much, but Mary was one of the agents who got Botox on-screen during the show, for *that* famous Burgers and Botox open house. So yeah, she’s definitely had work done.

Mary all the way back in the day

Mary has changed loads from old pictures on her Instagram, as well as pictures from when she was first on the show. She really gives us a new era all the time. She’s sported brown hair in the past, and has pictures from all the way back when she was dating Jason Oppenheim.

Mary in season one of Selling Sunset

Going back to season one of Selling Sunset is quite jarring, everything looks so different! The girlies don’t wear their now signature wild outfits, and just the overall framing and vibe of the show is different. I miss it, can’t lie.

Mary now

As of today, Mary is looking younger than ever, with perfect white teeth, and full lips. Her skin looks amazing.

A real journey!

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.