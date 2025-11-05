Selling Sunset’s Chrishell reveals where she stands with Bre after $12m lawsuit from staff

3 hours ago

Selling Sunset agent Chrishell Stause has revealed where her friendship with Bre Tiesi stands now, following the lawsuit her co-star has been embroiled in.

Chrishell has previously alleged Selling Sunset cast members aren’t allowed to talk about the lawsuit on the show, but said it has caused a wedge in her friendship with Bre. Details of the lawsuit came out last year, and it was said Bre had been accused of being “vulgar and violent”, as well as allegedly harassing staff members, making homophobic comments and causing “emotional distress”.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, it was said the three accusers are each asking for $4,250,000 in damages. This means the suit is in total worth over $12million.

Bre’s nanny Lucy Poole, social media manager Amanda Bustard and personal assistant and stylist Kenneth Gomez filed a lawsuit against their former boss. At the time, they claimed they had been subjected to “continuous, pervasive, objectively, and subjectively offensive harassment” during their time working for the real estate agent.

The documents said: “Plaintiffs were harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation, and for having repeatedly reported, and demanded cessation of the harassing, discriminatory and retaliatory conduct.”

Chrishell previously spoke out about what she had seen of the legal action, and said she and Bre were no longer friends because of it. Now, as season nine of the show has come out, she’s given a fresh update on things.

Speaking to Variety, Chrishell said that Selling Sunset viewers don’t always get to see the “missing context” as to why she doesn’t like people on the show. That’s often because of things that happen outside of filming.

When asked where she stands with Bre as of now, Chrishell said: “I try to steer clear of her as much as possible. If I can’t have a real conversation, then I don’t want to have a fake one. I felt a little stifled. I wanted to keep it as short and sweet as possible. But she was very aware of my issues and didn’t want to speak about them. It’s a lawsuit, so she can’t really talk until it’s closed. It was to her advantage that she could use that as an excuse.”

She added: “I’ve also been around her [Bre] and seen her go off on waitresses and the crew members. It’s not like it was out of the realm of possibility. But the slurs and making fun of someone who’s the most important person in my life were surprising.”

In the lawsuit, Bre’s former employees claimed since leaving their jobs they have “suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things.”

According to the documents, Lucy Poole “suffers a mental disability” and claimed she was called several names. These included a “short bus riding b*tch,” a “dodo head” and an “ADHD idiot.” Poole claimed she was treated in a “vulgar and violent” manner “if a task was not performed to [Bre’s] satisfaction”, and forced to throw away things in her son’s closet that could “be construed as feminine or girly.”

Bre was accused of saying to Poole “that her child was not going to grow up to be a fa***t”. The lawsuit claimed this was said with Bre knowing Poole was a member of the LGBTQ community.

Amanda Bustard claimed she was “subjected to inappropriate and violent behaviour” and witnessed Bre “scream” at employees and allegedly threaten them with physical violence. The lawsuit claimed Bre had said things such as “I’m going to kill her” and “I’m going to slam her head against the wall.”

Bre has not commented on the lawsuit, and The Tab has previously reached out to her management for comment.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.