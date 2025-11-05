The Tab

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell reveals where she stands with Bre after $12m lawsuit from staff

Bre was sued by her former staff following ‘harassment’ and ‘vulgar’ behaviour

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Selling Sunset agent Chrishell Stause has revealed where her friendship with Bre Tiesi stands now, following the lawsuit her co-star has been embroiled in.

Chrishell has previously alleged Selling Sunset cast members aren’t allowed to talk about the lawsuit on the show, but said it has caused a wedge in her friendship with Bre. Details of the lawsuit came out last year, and it was said Bre had been accused of being “vulgar and violent”, as well as allegedly harassing staff members, making homophobic comments and causing “emotional distress”.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, it was said the three accusers are each asking for $4,250,000 in damages. This means the suit is in total worth over $12million.

Bre’s nanny Lucy Poole, social media manager Amanda Bustard and personal assistant and stylist Kenneth Gomez filed a lawsuit against their former boss. At the time, they claimed they had been subjected to “continuous, pervasive, objectively, and subjectively offensive harassment” during their time working for the real estate agent.

The documents said: “Plaintiffs were harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation, and for having repeatedly reported, and demanded cessation of the harassing, discriminatory and retaliatory conduct.”

Bre on Selling Sunset

via Netflix

Chrishell previously spoke out about what she had seen of the legal action, and said she and Bre were no longer friends because of it. Now, as season nine of the show has come out, she’s given a fresh update on things.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Speaking to Variety, Chrishell said that Selling Sunset viewers don’t always get to see the “missing context” as to why she doesn’t like people on the show. That’s often because of things that happen outside of filming.

When asked where she stands with Bre as of now, Chrishell said: “I try to steer clear of her as much as possible. If I can’t have a real conversation, then I don’t want to have a fake one. I felt a little stifled. I wanted to keep it as short and sweet as possible. But she was very aware of my issues and didn’t want to speak about them. It’s a lawsuit, so she can’t really talk until it’s closed. It was to her advantage that she could use that as an excuse.”

She added: “I’ve also been around her [Bre] and seen her go off on waitresses and the crew members. It’s not like it was out of the realm of possibility. But the slurs and making fun of someone who’s the most important person in my life were surprising.”

Chrishell and Bre on Selling Sunset

via Netflix

In the lawsuit, Bre’s former employees claimed since leaving their jobs they have “suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things.”

According to the documents, Lucy Poole “suffers a mental disability” and claimed she was called several names. These included a “short bus riding b*tch,” a “dodo head” and an “ADHD idiot.” Poole claimed she was treated in a “vulgar and violent” manner “if a task was not performed to [Bre’s] satisfaction”, and forced to throw away things in her son’s closet that could “be construed as feminine or girly.”

Bre was accused of saying to Poole “that her child was not going to grow up to be a fa***t”. The lawsuit claimed this was said with Bre knowing Poole was a member of the LGBTQ community.

Amanda Bustard claimed she was “subjected to inappropriate and violent behaviour” and witnessed Bre “scream” at employees and allegedly threaten them with physical violence. The lawsuit claimed Bre had said things such as “I’m going to kill her” and “I’m going to slam her head against the wall.”

Bre has not commented on the lawsuit, and The Tab has previously reached out to her management for comment.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is posting fiery receipts about Emma and Blake and it’s messy

Major Selling Sunset editing error proves vital conversation was actually filmed a whole year ago

Right, here’s a rundown of how old all the real estate girlies of Selling Sunset actually are

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it