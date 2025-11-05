Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is posting fiery receipts about Emma and Blake and it’s messy

7 hours ago

Right now, it’s looking like any friendship between Selling Sunset agents Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan is well and truly over, and it’s yet again down to Emma’s boyfriend Blake. Chrishell has just posted a bunch of receipts about Emma and Blake, and it really is a mess.

On the show, we were told Chrishell and Blake have beef. Not much was said, but it was previously confirmed to be all about Blake’s apparent political beliefs, and comments he had made before. The dinner on Selling Sunset was meant to allow everyone involved to iron things out. Well, it didn’t.

It was then said Emma and Blake had broken up, and Chrishell was over the moon. But since the show has aired, Emma and Blake have got back together, and it looks as though that’s called time on any friendship between the women.

Chrishell has posted a bunch of receipts on her Instagram story, clapping back at Emma and Blake. The first was her sharing a recent interview Emma did with US Weekly, addressing the beef between her boyfriend and former friend. Previously, Chrishell claimed Blake had called pronouns “dumb”.

In the interview, Emma said: “He did not say that pronouns were dumb. He would never say that.” She said Blake “accidentally” called Chrishell’s partner G-Flip her “wife” but previously did use the pronoun “they”. Emma claimed it was Blake’s “first time” using non-binary pronouns and that he was “trying to be good”.

But Chrishell had others things to say. She shared the clip of the interview on her story and added: “This is not what was said. But good job Emma in flaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use. I have never gotten mad if someone politely got G’s pronouns wrong. It happens all the time and I gently correct and we move on. I will wait to see what airs on the reunion before fully responding.”

Chrishell then said since filming Blake has posted “very hateful” posts. She then went on to share some. Chrishell shared a video of Blake captioned: “When your girl asks what’s for dinner”. The video then showed him pushing Emma’s head towards his groin.

Another story was two pictures of Barbie dolls, one he had called “fat Barbie” and the other, in a wheelchair, “cripple Barbie”. Chrishell then posted screenshots of Blake posting various Instagram stories about Charlie Kirk. Finally, a screenshot appeared to show Blake sharing a poll, which Chrishell claimed was about her. “Should I sue the b*tch for lying her d*ck off about me,” it read.

In a previous statement, Blake has said he and Chrishell “have never discussed political views.” He added he “does not use derogatory language about anyone.”

Blake did however admit to once using the wrong pronouns when referring to Chrishell’s partner, G Flip. He said: “The only time we had a real conversation was when I met Ms Stause at her house with Emma. I regretfully referred to G Flip as Ms Stause’s wife. Ms Stause corrected me that they were partners and that G Flip goes by the pronoun them. Since, I have respectfully used the preferred pronouns.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Netflix and Instagram @beachboybd.