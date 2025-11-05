The Tab

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is posting fiery receipts about Emma and Blake and it’s messy

‘Should I sue the b*tch?’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Right now, it’s looking like any friendship between Selling Sunset agents Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan is well and truly over, and it’s yet again down to Emma’s boyfriend Blake. Chrishell has just posted a bunch of receipts about Emma and Blake, and it really is a mess.

On the show, we were told Chrishell and Blake have beef. Not much was said, but it was previously confirmed to be all about Blake’s apparent political beliefs, and comments he had made before. The dinner on Selling Sunset was meant to allow everyone involved to iron things out. Well, it didn’t.

It was then said Emma and Blake had broken up, and Chrishell was over the moon. But since the show has aired, Emma and Blake have got back together, and it looks as though that’s called time on any friendship between the women.

Chrishell has posted a bunch of receipts on her Instagram story, clapping back at Emma and Blake. The first was her sharing a recent interview Emma did with US Weekly, addressing the beef between her boyfriend and former friend. Previously, Chrishell claimed Blake had called pronouns “dumb”.

Selling Sunset agent Chrishell shares posts and Emma and Blake

via Instagram

In the interview, Emma said: “He did not say that pronouns were dumb. He would never say that.” She said Blake “accidentally” called Chrishell’s partner G-Flip her “wife” but previously did use the pronoun “they”. Emma claimed it was Blake’s “first time” using non-binary pronouns and that he was “trying to be good”.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

But Chrishell had others things to say. She shared the clip of the interview on her story and added: “This is not what was said. But good job Emma in flaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use. I have never gotten mad if someone politely got G’s pronouns wrong. It happens all the time and I gently correct and we move on. I will wait to see what airs on the reunion before fully responding.”

Selling Sunset agent Chrishell shares posts and Emma and Blake

via Instagram

Chrishell then said since filming Blake has posted “very hateful” posts. She then went on to share some. Chrishell shared a video of Blake captioned: “When your girl asks what’s for dinner”. The video then showed him pushing Emma’s head towards his groin.

Another story was two pictures of Barbie dolls, one he had called “fat Barbie” and the other, in a wheelchair, “cripple Barbie”. Chrishell then posted screenshots of Blake posting various Instagram stories about Charlie Kirk. Finally, a screenshot appeared to show Blake sharing a poll, which Chrishell claimed was about her. “Should I sue the b*tch for lying her d*ck off about me,” it read.

In a previous statement, Blake has said he and Chrishell “have never discussed political views.” He added he “does not use derogatory language about anyone.”

Blake did however admit to once using the wrong pronouns when referring to Chrishell’s partner, G Flip. He said: “The only time we had a real conversation was when I met Ms Stause at her house with Emma. I regretfully referred to G Flip as Ms Stause’s wife. Ms Stause corrected me that they were partners and that G Flip goes by the pronoun them. Since, I have respectfully used the preferred pronouns.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Netflix and Instagram @beachboybd

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Major Selling Sunset editing error proves vital conversation was actually filmed a whole year ago

Chrishell says she’s ‘done’ with Selling Sunset in dramatic statement about leaving the show

Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan and her boyfriend with Chrishell

The historic beef between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, explained

Latest

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub