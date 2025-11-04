The Tab

Major Selling Sunset editing error proves vital conversation was actually filmed a whole year ago

We’ve been totally lied to about the context here

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

A huge editing error during Selling Sunset season nine has proved the context of what was shown to us a major conversation was completely different in real life.

One of the biggest, and most jarring, moments in the latest season was when Chrishell and Chelsea met with Emma and her boyfriend Blake. This was following the huge beef Blake had with Chrishell, as an attempt to iron things out. It was also for everyone to get to know Blake a little bit better. All we really learned mind you is that the man has never eaten a vegetable, and is rich.

Anyway, it’s been noted that this scene literally happened an entire YEAR before we were made to believe. Yes, this scene was actually filmed during filming for season eight. Considering this season was hugely delayed by the wild fires, that was AGES ago.

Selling Sunset conversation error

via Netflix

It’s been noticed that during the catchup, Chelsea was still wearing her wedding ring. So, this was actually filmed before her breakup from businessman ex, Jeff Lazkani. Chelsea has also had a huge transformation since her divorce, and someone on TikTok noted that Chelsea looked like “pre divorce Chelsea” whilst this scene took place.

On top of this, back in 2024, Chrishell posted some behind the scenes pictures from filming season eight. In there, was a photo of herself, Emma and Chelsea, all wearing the outfits they wore to the meet up with Blake.

Selling Sunset conversation error

via Netflix

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

This changes everything. We were made to believe Chelsea was there giving advice as a woman who has recently been through a divorce, and can give tough relationship advice. But, she was still married!!! We were also made to believe the entire Blake and Emma relationship was a complete whirlwind, as it’s later revealed they’ve already split up. But, this was actually a year later!

Emma and Blake now appear to be back together, but who knows what the actual timeline is here. Selling Sunset, I need answers.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

A ranking of just how rich Sandra Vergara is, compared to the other Selling Sunset agents

Right, here’s a rundown of how old all the real estate girlies of Selling Sunset actually are

Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan and her boyfriend with Chrishell

The historic beef between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, explained

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far