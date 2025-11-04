Major Selling Sunset editing error proves vital conversation was actually filmed a whole year ago

2 hours ago

A huge editing error during Selling Sunset season nine has proved the context of what was shown to us a major conversation was completely different in real life.

One of the biggest, and most jarring, moments in the latest season was when Chrishell and Chelsea met with Emma and her boyfriend Blake. This was following the huge beef Blake had with Chrishell, as an attempt to iron things out. It was also for everyone to get to know Blake a little bit better. All we really learned mind you is that the man has never eaten a vegetable, and is rich.

Anyway, it’s been noted that this scene literally happened an entire YEAR before we were made to believe. Yes, this scene was actually filmed during filming for season eight. Considering this season was hugely delayed by the wild fires, that was AGES ago.

It’s been noticed that during the catchup, Chelsea was still wearing her wedding ring. So, this was actually filmed before her breakup from businessman ex, Jeff Lazkani. Chelsea has also had a huge transformation since her divorce, and someone on TikTok noted that Chelsea looked like “pre divorce Chelsea” whilst this scene took place.

On top of this, back in 2024, Chrishell posted some behind the scenes pictures from filming season eight. In there, was a photo of herself, Emma and Chelsea, all wearing the outfits they wore to the meet up with Blake.

This changes everything. We were made to believe Chelsea was there giving advice as a woman who has recently been through a divorce, and can give tough relationship advice. But, she was still married!!! We were also made to believe the entire Blake and Emma relationship was a complete whirlwind, as it’s later revealed they’ve already split up. But, this was actually a year later!

Emma and Blake now appear to be back together, but who knows what the actual timeline is here. Selling Sunset, I need answers.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.