The Tab

Emma reveals where she stands with Chrishell now, after the Selling Sunset reunion

The reunion was filmed three months ago

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The juicy Selling Sunset reunion was filmed in August, which has left everyone wondering where Emma and Chrishell stand now, three months on. Thankfully, Emma’s given us all the details in a new interview.

The two used to be joined at the hip, but they got into a massive feud over Emma’s new boyfriend Blake Davis, who Chrishell just didn’t get along with. Sadly, the whole thing still hasn’t been resolved.

Speaking to Tudum, Emma revealed that the friendship is still well and truly over in November 2025.

“Unfortunately, there’s been no progress since the reunion. I wish that there was some positive progress, but I’m ok with where things are at. Ultimately, I can’t change people’s opinions of anything, so I’m going to let it be where it is right now,” she said.

“It was very emotional at the reunion, and there were moments that were really, really difficult. Things are not where they were with Chrishell and [me], but ultimately, I really just want her to be happy. I hope that everything goes really well in her life, and I hope that deep down inside, she wants the same for me.”

Credit: Netflix

Emma said she “doesn’t want drama with anybody,” adding: “I don’t want drama with Chrishell. I don’t want drama with Bre. If there’s a chance to just be cool with everybody, that’s what I would like. It gives me no pleasure to argue with people. It’s actually my nightmare. If I can be civil and get along with everyone, that’s my first choice.”

Thankfully, things are looking a bit better between her and Bre at least.

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Leaked: Huge MAFS UK couple swap as pair hooked up on a secret post show holiday

“[Bre and myself] didn’t need to have any drama. It was over [a] situation where her and Chelsea had issues, and I wanted to be there to support Chelsea during her divorce. I told Bre that I didn’t agree with whatever went down. I felt like I did the right thing, and there’s nothing that I would go back and change,” she revealed.

“I think Bre has let it go that I chose Chelsea’s side. I wasn’t a malicious person. I wasn’t out there trying to hurt Bre. Obviously, with Bre and Chrishell beefing, I think she now realises, ‘Oh, Emma’s not a bad person’. She just took Chelsea’s side a little bit, which I’m sure still hurts her a little bit to this day. But I don’t think we’re going to lose sleep over it.”

Chrishell is still going for Emma on Instagram this week, so it’s safe to say their friendship isn’t getting fixed any time soon.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Here’s what actually happened with Mary from Selling Sunset’s devastating house robbery

Nicole Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset’s Nicole cornered in the street over ‘drug problem’, and her explanation was messy

chrishell stause g flip selling sunset

Here’s the actual age gap between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and her spouse G Flip

Latest
Laura Wasser

Meet the ‘bad-ass’ woman who inspired All’s Fair, the confidante Hollywood calls in crisis

Kieran Galpin

Is there a celeb she hasn’t represented?

Emma reveals where she stands with Chrishell now, after the Selling Sunset reunion

Ellissa Bain

The reunion was filmed three months ago

High Potential

Erm, why tf isn’t there a new High Potential season two episode? Here’s the infuriating reason

Kieran Galpin

I have to wait how long? Someone call the police

Edinburgh Clubbers of the Week: Thriller Edition

Natalie Robertson

Edinburgh students went all out on Halloween weekend

The Cambridge Chapel Eurovision: Johns

Evie du Bois

The quest to attend every college evensong in one year

Students left frustrated as Edinburgh University’s 24/7 Main Library closes after plumbing issue

Jamie Calder

The University of Edinburgh’s Main Library closed at seven this evening

The ultimate bucket-list for students in Sheffield this autumn

Eve Hallam

Your autumn survival kit, all without draining your student loan

The Cambridge Chapel Eurovision: Trinity College

Evie du Bois

The quest to attend every college evensong in one year

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Laura Wasser

Meet the ‘bad-ass’ woman who inspired All’s Fair, the confidante Hollywood calls in crisis

Kieran Galpin

Is there a celeb she hasn’t represented?

Emma reveals where she stands with Chrishell now, after the Selling Sunset reunion

Ellissa Bain

The reunion was filmed three months ago

High Potential

Erm, why tf isn’t there a new High Potential season two episode? Here’s the infuriating reason

Kieran Galpin

I have to wait how long? Someone call the police

Edinburgh Clubbers of the Week: Thriller Edition

Natalie Robertson

Edinburgh students went all out on Halloween weekend

The Cambridge Chapel Eurovision: Johns

Evie du Bois

The quest to attend every college evensong in one year

Students left frustrated as Edinburgh University’s 24/7 Main Library closes after plumbing issue

Jamie Calder

The University of Edinburgh’s Main Library closed at seven this evening

The ultimate bucket-list for students in Sheffield this autumn

Eve Hallam

Your autumn survival kit, all without draining your student loan

The Cambridge Chapel Eurovision: Trinity College

Evie du Bois

The quest to attend every college evensong in one year

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas