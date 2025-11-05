Emma reveals where she stands with Chrishell now, after the Selling Sunset reunion

6 hours ago

The juicy Selling Sunset reunion was filmed in August, which has left everyone wondering where Emma and Chrishell stand now, three months on. Thankfully, Emma’s given us all the details in a new interview.

The two used to be joined at the hip, but they got into a massive feud over Emma’s new boyfriend Blake Davis, who Chrishell just didn’t get along with. Sadly, the whole thing still hasn’t been resolved.

Speaking to Tudum, Emma revealed that the friendship is still well and truly over in November 2025.

“Unfortunately, there’s been no progress since the reunion. I wish that there was some positive progress, but I’m ok with where things are at. Ultimately, I can’t change people’s opinions of anything, so I’m going to let it be where it is right now,” she said.

“It was very emotional at the reunion, and there were moments that were really, really difficult. Things are not where they were with Chrishell and [me], but ultimately, I really just want her to be happy. I hope that everything goes really well in her life, and I hope that deep down inside, she wants the same for me.”

Emma said she “doesn’t want drama with anybody,” adding: “I don’t want drama with Chrishell. I don’t want drama with Bre. If there’s a chance to just be cool with everybody, that’s what I would like. It gives me no pleasure to argue with people. It’s actually my nightmare. If I can be civil and get along with everyone, that’s my first choice.”

Thankfully, things are looking a bit better between her and Bre at least.

“[Bre and myself] didn’t need to have any drama. It was over [a] situation where her and Chelsea had issues, and I wanted to be there to support Chelsea during her divorce. I told Bre that I didn’t agree with whatever went down. I felt like I did the right thing, and there’s nothing that I would go back and change,” she revealed.

“I think Bre has let it go that I chose Chelsea’s side. I wasn’t a malicious person. I wasn’t out there trying to hurt Bre. Obviously, with Bre and Chrishell beefing, I think she now realises, ‘Oh, Emma’s not a bad person’. She just took Chelsea’s side a little bit, which I’m sure still hurts her a little bit to this day. But I don’t think we’re going to lose sleep over it.”

Chrishell is still going for Emma on Instagram this week, so it’s safe to say their friendship isn’t getting fixed any time soon.

Featured image by: Netflix