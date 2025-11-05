The Tab
Nicole Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset’s Nicole cornered in the street over ‘drug problem’, and her explanation was messy

The interview got messier the longer she talked

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Selling Sunset’s Nicole has long weathered drug abuse accusations, but the rumours once again reared their ugly head in season nine when Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith brought it up at Friendsgiving.

“Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, ok? You seem to be obsessed with drugs,” Nicole clapped back with on the show.

Nicole has long denied the drug claims, both on and off Selling Sunset, but when she was cornered by TMZ in the street, she struggled to maintain eye contact as she rejected the rumours once again.

“Absolutely not, I’ve never had any substance abuse problem,” she said. “‘And even worse, they know that, so it just makes the public accusations all the more heinous.”

Nicole felt as though Jason and Brett Oppenheim should have backed her more, but they ultimately “sided with Chrishell” because of “clear and blatant favouritism.”

“That stems from allowing one person in the group to have significantly more power,” she claimed. “And that results in some pretty infuriating double standards.”

The drugs conversation ultimately got her sacked from Selling Sunset… or did it?

Selling Sunset’s dinner party conversation over drugs saw the brothers reprimand Nicole by asking her to leave the Oppenheim Office. Though it was set up to look as though she’d been sacked, she still very much works for the company.

Nontheless, she found the moment shocking because it’s not exactly the first time someone has crossed the line on Selling Sunset – hence the reason she pointed to blatant favouritism.

Selling Sunset

Credit: Netfix

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

“This is the first time anyone has ever received any kind of repercussion from saying anything even outside of any work environment – shots have been fired,” she told TMZ. “It just doesn’t doesn’t make sense – and I think that is what is really upsetting for me and for a lot of viewers.”

She also alluded to a more nefarious plan at work, suggesting that because she “stands alone”, she was singled out by the patriarchs of the real estate company.

“I think it’s clear since season one, the one who is strong enough to stand alone gets painted as a villain,” she added.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TMZ

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

People didn’t recognise Nicole on Selling Sunset, so here’s her enormous transformation

Emma Blake

Selling Sunset’s Emma explains why Blake is ‘controlling’, and how it sparked a big change at work

Selling Sunset

Chrishell exposes ‘extremely problematic’ moments Selling Sunset producers refused to air

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it