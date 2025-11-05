Selling Sunset’s Nicole cornered in the street over ‘drug problem’, and her explanation was messy

3 hours ago

Selling Sunset’s Nicole has long weathered drug abuse accusations, but the rumours once again reared their ugly head in season nine when Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith brought it up at Friendsgiving.

“Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, ok? You seem to be obsessed with drugs,” Nicole clapped back with on the show.

Nicole has long denied the drug claims, both on and off Selling Sunset, but when she was cornered by TMZ in the street, she struggled to maintain eye contact as she rejected the rumours once again.

“Absolutely not, I’ve never had any substance abuse problem,” she said. “‘And even worse, they know that, so it just makes the public accusations all the more heinous.”

Nicole felt as though Jason and Brett Oppenheim should have backed her more, but they ultimately “sided with Chrishell” because of “clear and blatant favouritism.”

“That stems from allowing one person in the group to have significantly more power,” she claimed. “And that results in some pretty infuriating double standards.”

The drugs conversation ultimately got her sacked from Selling Sunset… or did it?

Selling Sunset’s dinner party conversation over drugs saw the brothers reprimand Nicole by asking her to leave the Oppenheim Office. Though it was set up to look as though she’d been sacked, she still very much works for the company.

Nontheless, she found the moment shocking because it’s not exactly the first time someone has crossed the line on Selling Sunset – hence the reason she pointed to blatant favouritism.

“This is the first time anyone has ever received any kind of repercussion from saying anything even outside of any work environment – shots have been fired,” she told TMZ. “It just doesn’t doesn’t make sense – and I think that is what is really upsetting for me and for a lot of viewers.”

She also alluded to a more nefarious plan at work, suggesting that because she “stands alone”, she was singled out by the patriarchs of the real estate company.

“I think it’s clear since season one, the one who is strong enough to stand alone gets painted as a villain,” she added.

