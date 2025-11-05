Here’s the actual age gap between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and her spouse G Flip

The couple have been together for over three years now

5 hours ago

Chrishell Stause’s spouse G Flip popped up again in Selling Sunset season nine. We got another wholesome look at their relationship. Nawww. If you’ve wondered what the age gap is between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and G Flip, we have answers.

Chrishell from Selling Sunset is older than you might think

She was born on 21st July 1981. Chrishell was 37 years old when Selling Sunset premiered, and 43 when season nine was filmed (excluding the parts we know were originally filmed last year for season eight). She’s 44 now.

If you’re not a fan of US daytime soap operas, you might not have clocked that Chrishell was a successful actor for many years before she ventured into real estate. She was even engaged to Mr Schue from Glee at one point.

G Flip is much younger than Chrishell

They were born on 22nd September 1993. So, the age gap between G Flip and Chrishell Stause is precisely 12 years, two months and a day. G is currently 32. The couple were 28 and 40 when they first met at a Halloween party in October 2021. Chrishell announced in May 2023 that they’d secretly got married (for the first time, anyway). At that point, G and Chrishell were 30 and 41. Although, the annual vow renewal ceremony photo dumps suggest they may have tied the knot earlier that.

This is quite an age gap, but that doesn’t seem to be unusual among the Selling Sunset cast. Mary is approximately 13 years older than her husband Romain. She met him a month before her 37th birthday, when he’d just turned 24.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix and @gflip.