The Tab
chrishell stause g flip selling sunset

Here’s the actual age gap between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and her spouse G Flip

The couple have been together for over three years now

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Chrishell Stause’s spouse G Flip popped up again in Selling Sunset season nine. We got another wholesome look at their relationship. Nawww. If you’ve wondered what the age gap is between Selling Sunset’s Chrishell and G Flip, we have answers.

Chrishell from Selling Sunset is older than you might think

She was born on 21st July 1981. Chrishell was 37 years old when Selling Sunset premiered, and 43 when season nine was filmed (excluding the parts we know were originally filmed last year for season eight). She’s 44 now.

Chrishell g flip selling sunset

Chrishell and G being extremely cute together on Selling Sunset
(Image via Netflix)

If you’re not a fan of US daytime soap operas, you might not have clocked that Chrishell was a successful actor for many years before she ventured into real estate. She was even engaged to Mr Schue from Glee at one point.

G Flip is much younger than Chrishell

They were born on 22nd September 1993. So, the age gap between G Flip and Chrishell Stause is precisely 12 years, two months and a day. G is currently 32. The couple were 28 and 40 when they first met at a Halloween party in October 2021. Chrishell announced in May 2023 that they’d secretly got married (for the first time, anyway). At that point, G and Chrishell were 30 and 41. Although, the annual vow renewal ceremony photo dumps suggest they may have tied the knot earlier that.

This is quite an age gap, but that doesn’t seem to be unusual among the Selling Sunset cast. Mary is approximately 13 years older than her husband Romain. She met him a month before her 37th birthday, when he’d just turned 24.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix and @gflip.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is posting fiery receipts about Emma and Blake and it’s messy

selling sunset chrishell and amanza in season nine

Erm, apparently Selling Sunset agents Chrishell and Amanza are feuding once again

msot of the selling sunset season nine cast tbh including those who aren't qualified realtors lol

An investigation into which Selling Sunset cast members are *actually* licensed realtors

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it