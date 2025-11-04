The Tab
selling sunset chrishell and amanza in season nine

Erm, apparently Selling Sunset agents Chrishell and Amanza are feuding once again

I totally forgot about this lore

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Season nine of Selling Sunset was dominated by drama between Mary and Chelsea, then Chrishell and Sandra, then Nicole and pretty much everyone. But apparently there’s also tension again between Chrishell and Amanza. I was not aware this was going on.

Amanza told Cosmopolitan UK that she felt she was “cool with everyone” at the time of her “friendsgiving” dinner party in November 2024. However, her relationships with the other cast members had changed a lot since then.

She said: “I’m friends with… I would want to say everyone, and then just right now, there’s a little bit of shakiness between a couple of us.”

One of these people is Nicole, which isn’t exactly a shock. Everybody seems to have a “shaky” relationship with Nicole after her comments about Chrishell’s parents.

Amanza continued: “We have filmed the reunion since the wrapping of season nine. So I went into the reunion cool with everyone except for Nicole, and then left the reunion also now maybe in a little bit of a scramble with Chrishell.”

amanza selling sunset party arguing

Everyone arguing at Amanza’s party
(Image via Netflix)

From Amanza’s account, it seems she didn’t have a particular grievance against Chrishell, but a tense conversation really escalated, and Amanza rubbed Chrishell the wrong way.

“I can’t even explain,” she said, “I don’t even though exactly what happened, but it was like: ‘Well, that wasn’t supposed to go that way’.”

The issue appears to be unresolved, because it’s on Amanza’s “bucket list” to “make peace with Chrishell”.

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Amanza and Chrishell did have a massive fallout back in the day. During season seven, Amanza and Chrishell argued over a group trip to Cabo. Chrishell fired Amanza from redesigning her partner G Flip’s studio. Amanza publicly declared she wasn’t friends with Chrishell anymore. She commented on Instagram: “I blocked her because the sight of her face triggers me and I don’t like to be triggered.”

The pair did patch things up for a while. Amanza said on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in 2023 that Chrishell was “a really dear friend” to her while she was ill, and they’d sorted everything out. It seems they might have gone back to beefing now, though.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

msot of the selling sunset season nine cast tbh including those who aren't qualified realtors lol

An investigation into which Selling Sunset cast members are *actually* licensed realtors

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Chrishell says she’s ‘done’ with Selling Sunset in dramatic statement about leaving the show

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far