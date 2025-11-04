Erm, apparently Selling Sunset agents Chrishell and Amanza are feuding once again

5 hours ago

Season nine of Selling Sunset was dominated by drama between Mary and Chelsea, then Chrishell and Sandra, then Nicole and pretty much everyone. But apparently there’s also tension again between Chrishell and Amanza. I was not aware this was going on.

Amanza told Cosmopolitan UK that she felt she was “cool with everyone” at the time of her “friendsgiving” dinner party in November 2024. However, her relationships with the other cast members had changed a lot since then.

She said: “I’m friends with… I would want to say everyone, and then just right now, there’s a little bit of shakiness between a couple of us.”

One of these people is Nicole, which isn’t exactly a shock. Everybody seems to have a “shaky” relationship with Nicole after her comments about Chrishell’s parents.

Amanza continued: “We have filmed the reunion since the wrapping of season nine. So I went into the reunion cool with everyone except for Nicole, and then left the reunion also now maybe in a little bit of a scramble with Chrishell.”

From Amanza’s account, it seems she didn’t have a particular grievance against Chrishell, but a tense conversation really escalated, and Amanza rubbed Chrishell the wrong way.

“I can’t even explain,” she said, “I don’t even though exactly what happened, but it was like: ‘Well, that wasn’t supposed to go that way’.”

The issue appears to be unresolved, because it’s on Amanza’s “bucket list” to “make peace with Chrishell”.

Amanza and Chrishell did have a massive fallout back in the day. During season seven, Amanza and Chrishell argued over a group trip to Cabo. Chrishell fired Amanza from redesigning her partner G Flip’s studio. Amanza publicly declared she wasn’t friends with Chrishell anymore. She commented on Instagram: “I blocked her because the sight of her face triggers me and I don’t like to be triggered.”

The pair did patch things up for a while. Amanza said on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in 2023 that Chrishell was “a really dear friend” to her while she was ill, and they’d sorted everything out. It seems they might have gone back to beefing now, though.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.

Featured images via Netflix.