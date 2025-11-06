The full song G Flip wrote about Selling Sunset’s Emma and boyfriend Blake is actually brutal

3 hours ago

During Selling Sunset season nine, it was said that the drama between Emma Hernan and her boyfriend Blake had actually inspired a song. Chrishell’s partner G Flip is a musician, and their new music is apparently an ode to Emma Hernan and her boyfriend Blake, who famously has never eaten a vegetable.

Chrishell has made her opinions of Blake very very clear. They had beef before Selling Sunset aired, and then at the reunion it was said Emma getting back with him has ended their friendship for good. Now, Chrishell’s partner has made their opinion also clear through a song. The song is, quite straight to the point, titled: “Cut His D*ck Off.”

The lyrics include: “Now he’s got you, Cryin’ through your make-up, You know you’re too good for him, I’ll be there when you wake up, As the tears are rolling down your chin”. It later adds: “I promise you that he’s the worst, There’s no good way to word it, Yeah, I swear I’ll cut his d*ck off, You know you’re too good for him”.

It also, very conveniently, talks about a girl called “Ella” who is “going through it” and adds that “her boyfriend’s a d*ck” and is “putting her through hell”.

G Flip shared a clip of the song on TikTok, and people were straight to note it’s the song referenced on Selling Sunset about Emma and Blake.

“For those with a friend of family member dating an ABSOLUTE PEBBLE,” G Flip said. In the comments, one person said: “Not this popping up after I’ve watched Selling Sunset season nine.” Another added: “Is this for Emma and her boyfriend?”.

Watch the lyric video for the song *apparently* about Emma and Blake here:

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.