The Tab

The full song G Flip wrote about Selling Sunset’s Emma and boyfriend Blake is actually brutal

Um, it’s called Cut His D*ck Off

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

During Selling Sunset season nine, it was said that the drama between Emma Hernan and her boyfriend Blake had actually inspired a song. Chrishell’s partner G Flip is a musician, and their new music is apparently an ode to Emma Hernan and her boyfriend Blake, who famously has never eaten a vegetable.

Chrishell has made her opinions of Blake very very clear. They had beef before Selling Sunset aired, and then at the reunion it was said Emma getting back with him has ended their friendship for good. Now, Chrishell’s partner has made their opinion also clear through a song. The song is, quite straight to the point, titled: “Cut His D*ck Off.”

The lyrics include: “Now he’s got you, Cryin’ through your make-up, You know you’re too good for him, I’ll be there when you wake up, As the tears are rolling down your chin”. It later adds: “I promise you that he’s the worst, There’s no good way to word it, Yeah, I swear I’ll cut his d*ck off, You know you’re too good for him”.

Blake and Emma on Selling Sunset

via Netflix

It also, very conveniently, talks about a girl called “Ella” who is “going through it” and adds that “her boyfriend’s a d*ck” and is “putting her through hell”.

G Flip shared a clip of the song on TikTok, and people were straight to note it’s the song referenced on Selling Sunset about Emma and Blake.

“For those with a friend of family member dating an ABSOLUTE PEBBLE,” G Flip said. In the comments, one person said: “Not this popping up after I’ve watched Selling Sunset season nine.” Another added: “Is this for Emma and her boyfriend?”.

Most Read

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Watch the lyric video for the song *apparently* about Emma and Blake here:

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram @chrishell.stause and @beachboyd.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell reveals where she stands with Bre after $12m lawsuit from staff

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is posting fiery receipts about Emma and Blake and it’s messy

Latest
selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Here are seven ways to meet the love of your life at Exeter

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

Maria

‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

Kieran Galpin

The group of rich kids are now suing her