This huge finale showdown scene was cancelled by Selling Sunset for a bizarre reason

All of the cast members were meant to film it together

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Chrishell has dropped an absolute bombshell that there was a finale scene for Selling Sunset season nine that never happened. And it sounds like it would have been DRAMA.

Most of us left the season nine reunion feeling pretty disappointed. For most of the show half the cast had stormed out, and the rest of it was Tan France focusing them on talking about Emma and Chrishell. Not much else was really addressed.

One of the huge things people really wanted to get to the bottom of was the drama between Mary and Chelsea. As we saw on the show, Mary and Chelsea aren’t exactly friends. But when Mary’s home was robbed, Chelsea sent her flowers. These were swiftly dumped in the bin by Bre, and Mary branded the gesture as just a statement for the cameras.

Selling Sunset on Netflix

via Netflix

Loads of people have since called out Mary’s reaction, and were hoping she would be called out a little more during the reunion. Especially given how cold Mary then was towards Chelsea for the rest of the show.

And now, commenting on an Instagram post, Chrishell has said there was a planned showdown to iron this out, but Selling Sunset cancelled it.

Replying to a comment from a viewer about the situation, Chrishell said: “We were meant to have this conversation at the finale where I talked about this to Mary, but it was cancelled because she felt in danger.” When then explaining the scene more, she added: “Finale with all of us present was cancelled because she [Mary] didn’t feel safe being in the room with Chelsea. Let me shut up before I get into trouble.”

No, because I actually need all of this finally ironed out! Share more, Chrishell!

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

